Eastern Illinois Foodbank plans giveaways in Normal, Farmer City Jan. 14

NORMAL — Eastern Illinois Foodbank will distribute food to area families facing food insecurity from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Jan. 14 in Normal and Farmer City.

The Normal distribution will take place at Normal Community West High School, 501 N. Parkside Road, Normal, and is open to residents of McLean County.

The Farmer City distribution will be held at Trinity Community Fellowship, 1300 W. Clinton Ave., and is open to residents of DeWitt, Piatt and McLean counties.

Those who plan to attend the food distributions are asked to bring boxes or bags to transport food.

The distributions are part of the food bank's Foodmobile Program, a system of mobile food pantries designed to help bring nutritious food to rural or underserved areas.

Pre-registration is required at EIFclient.com, but this does not guarantee a spot in line. Income guidelines will apply. 

Visit eifoodbank.org for more information.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs

