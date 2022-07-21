 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Eastern Illinois Foodbank plans giveaway in Normal

  • 0

NORMAL — Eastern Illinois Foodbank will distribute food to area families facing food insecurity from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at Normal Community West High School, 501 N. Parkside Road, Normal.

The food giveaway is open to residents of McLean County. Those who plan to attend are asked to bring boxes or bags to transport food. Those who plan to attend should also pre-register at EIFclient.com; however, this does not guarantee a spot in line. Income guidelines will apply. 

Watch now: Fresh food and frozen treats at Millie's Chill & Grill in LeRoy

The distribution is part of of the foodbank's Foodmobile Program, a system of mobile food pantries designed to help bring nutritious food to rural or underserved areas.

Visit eifoodbank.org for more information.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3240. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: First Student explains operational changes ahead of school year

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News