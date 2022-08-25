Eastern Illinois Foodbank plans giveaway in Normal Sept. 24

NORMAL — Eastern Illinois Foodbank will distribute food to local families facing food insecurity from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Normal Community High School, 501 N. Parkside Road, Normal.

The distribution is sponsored by Nestle and is open to residents of McLean County. Those who plan to attend are asked to bring boxes or bags to transport food.

The distribution is part of the food bank's Foodmobile Program, a system of mobile food pantries designed to help bring nutritious food to rural or underserved areas.

Those who plan to attend should also pre-register at EIFclient.com; however, this does not guarantee a spot in line. Income guidelines will apply.