 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Eastern Illinois Foodbank plans giveaway in Normal Sept. 24

  • 0

NORMAL — Eastern Illinois Foodbank will distribute food to local families facing food insecurity from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Normal Community High School, 501 N. Parkside Road, Normal.

The distribution is sponsored by Nestle and is open to residents of McLean County. Those who plan to attend are asked to bring boxes or bags to transport food.

Watch now: Eureka College president, students optimistic for new school year

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The distribution is part of the food bank's Foodmobile Program, a system of mobile food pantries designed to help bring nutritious food to rural or underserved areas.

Those who plan to attend should also pre-register at EIFclient.com; however, this does not guarantee a spot in line. Income guidelines will apply.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Texas drought forcing many cattle farmers to sell off livestock

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News