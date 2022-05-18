Eastern Illinois Foodbank plans giveaway in Farmer City

FARMER CITY — Eastern Illinois Foodbank will distribute food to area families facing food insecurity at Trinity Community Fellowship in Farmer City from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 11.

The giveaway is open to residents of DeWitt, Piatt and McLean counties. Those who plan to attend are encouraged to bring boxes or bags to transport food.

The distribution is part of the food bank's foodmobile program, a system of mobile food pantries designed to help bring nutritious food to rural or underserved areas.

Attendees should pre-register at EIFclient.com, but this does not guarantee a spot in line. Income guidelines will apply.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.