Eastern Illinois Foodbank plans giveaway in Farmer City

FARMER CITY — Eastern Illinois Foodbank will distribute food to area families facing food insecurity at Trinity Community Fellowship in Farmer City from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 11.
The giveaway is open to residents of DeWitt, Piatt and McLean counties. Those who plan to attend are encouraged to bring boxes or bags to transport food.
The distribution is part of the food bank's foodmobile program, a system of mobile food pantries designed to help bring nutritious food to rural or underserved areas.
Attendees should pre-register at EIFclient.com, but this does not guarantee a spot in line. Income guidelines will apply.
