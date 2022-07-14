 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Eastern Illinois Foodbank plans giveaway in Farmer City

  • 0

FARMER CITY — Eastern Illinois Foodbank will distribute food to area families facing food insecurity from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at Trinity Community Fellowship, 1300 W. Clinton Ave., Farmer City.

The food giveaway is open to residents of DeWitt, Piatt and McLean counties. Those attending are asked to bring boxes or bags to transport food.

Green Gables brings back 'Sweatfest' this weekend, with proceeds going toward rebuild

The distribution is part of the Foodbank's Foodmobile Program, a system of mobile food pantries designed to help bring nutritious food to rural or underserved areas.

Those who plan to attend should pre-register at EIFclient.com, but this does not guarantee a spot in line. Income guidelines will apply. 

Visit eifoodbank.org for more information. 

5 cookout-ready recipes for the 4th of July and beyond

This week's recipe roundup features dishes that are great for backyard barbecues or weeknight meals all summer long.

EatingWell: This is the salad of the summer
Food and Cooking
AP

EatingWell: This is the salad of the summer

  • Julia Levy, EatingWell
  • Updated
  • 0

This vibrant salad is perfect for barbecues and backyard parties. 

The Kitchn: Here’s how to grill tuna steaks at home
Food and Cooking
AP

The Kitchn: Here’s how to grill tuna steaks at home

  • Meleyna Nomura, TheKitchn.com
  • Updated
  • 0

While it may seem like a complicated restaurant dish, it’s quite simple to tackle at home. A very quick sear on a very hot grill and dinner is done!

The Kitchn: Creamy, cold sesame noodles are great anytime
Food and Cooking
AP

The Kitchn: Creamy, cold sesame noodles are great anytime

  • Christine Gallary, TheKitchn.com
  • Updated
  • 0

Cold sesame noodles are a refreshing delight — especially on a hot day or if you want a filling but flavorful on-the-go lunch. 

The Kitchn: Go retro with popcorn salad
Food and Cooking
AP

The Kitchn: Go retro with popcorn salad

  • Laura Manzano, TheKitchn.com
  • Updated
  • 0

Popcorn salad is a star at picnics and barbecues all across the Midwest. Undeniably curious in both title and texture, popcorn salad is a surprisingly delicious retro side dish whose satisfying crunch will keep you going back for more.

EatingWell: Keep your kitchen cool this summer and try no-bake cheesecake bars
Food and Cooking
AP

EatingWell: Keep your kitchen cool this summer and try no-bake cheesecake bars

  • Carolyn Malcoun, EatingWell
  • Updated
  • 0

As if no-bake weren’t tempting enough, the filling uses nonfat Greek yogurt and reduced-fat cream cheese to cut the calories and saturated fat.

Asian chili-garlic sauce punches up pork burgers for July 4
Food and Cooking
AP

Asian chili-garlic sauce punches up pork burgers for July 4

  • By CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL - Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street
  • Updated
  • 0

For this year’s Fourth of July cookout, update long-held traditions with globally inspired flavors — starting with the burger.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3240. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Parents respond after new video of Uvalde school shooting shows slow police response

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News