Eastern Illinois Foodbank plans giveaway in Farmer City

FARMER CITY — The Eastern Illinois Foodbank will distribute food to area families facing food insecurity from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Trinity Community Fellowship, 1300 W. Clinton Ave., Farmer City.

The food giveaway is open to residents of DeWitt, Piatt and McLean counties. Attendees are asked to bring boxes or bags to transport food.

The distribution is part of the food bank's Foodmobile program, a system of mobile food pantries designed to help bring nutritious food to rural or underserved areas.

Those who plan to attend should pre-register at EIFclient.com; however, this does not guarantee a spot in line. Income guidelines will apply. 

Visit eifoodbank.org for more information.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs

