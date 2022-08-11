Eastern Illinois Foodbank plans giveaway in Farmer City

FARMER CITY — The Eastern Illinois Foodbank will distribute food to area families facing food insecurity from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Trinity Community Fellowship, 1300 W. Clinton Ave., Farmer City.
The food giveaway is open to residents of DeWitt, Piatt and McLean counties. Attendees are asked to bring boxes or bags to transport food.
The distribution is part of the food bank's Foodmobile program, a system of mobile food pantries designed to help bring nutritious food to rural or underserved areas.
Those who plan to attend should pre-register at
EIFclient.com; however, this does not guarantee a spot in line. Income guidelines will apply.
Visit
eifoodbank.org for more information.
Photos: Efforts to combat food insecurity in Bloomington-Normal
Midwest Food Bank in Normal
Bananas ready to be distributed from Midwest Food Bank in Normal.
D. Jack Alkire
Midwest Food Bank in Normal
A package of Tender Mercies from Midwest Food Bank (MFB). The microwaveable meal consists of rice and beans and helps fight food insecurity wherever MFB distributes them.
D. Jack Alkire
Bread for Life Co-op
The Bread for Life Co-op at Home Sweet Home Ministries is designed like any other grocery store in Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
Bread for Life Co-op
The Bread for Life Co-op has a frozen and refrigerated section like any other grocery store in Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
Bread for Life Co-op
Peggy Ann Milton stocks and arranges baby products at the Bread for Life Co-op in Bloomington. Milton is a member of the co-op.
D. Jack Alkire
Bread for Life Co-op
Fresh produce from local farms is the first thing shoppers see when they enter the Bread for Life Co-op in Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
Western Avenue Community Center
William "Junior" Hosea and Martha Saldana unload boxes of fresh produce from Cook Farm as part of the community supported agriculture program at Western Avenue Community Center. The produce goes to families in west Bloomington's food desert.
D. Jack Alkire
Western Avenue Community Center
Kristen Buhrmann stacks boxes of fresh produce at Western Avenue Community Center for the start of this year's community supported agriculture program.
D. Jack Alkire
West Bloomington Revitalization Project
A box of fresh produce from Cook Farm as part of West Bloomington Revitalization Project's community supported agriculture.
D. Jack Alkire
Sunnyside Community Garden
Caleb Phillips picks lettuce with his apprentices at Sunnyside Community Garden and Food Forest. The garden grows food for families in Bloomington as well as selling produce on Market Wagon.
D. Jack Alkire
Veggie Oasis
Karla Kossler, left, gathers produce from the downtown Bloomington farmers market for the weekly Veggie Oasis. Chelsea Meiss, right, works at Cook Farm and explained what herbs were and what they were good for.
D. Jack Alkire
The Table
Kyan Glenn, center, sells produce from his farm, The Table, at the downtown Bloomington farmers market in Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
Veggie Oasis
Harrison Lin, right, tells Barb Pankonen, right, about produce at the Veggie Oasis at West Bloomington Revitalization Project on the corner of Allin and Washington streets in Bloomington, Illinois.
D. Jack Alkire
Midwest Food Bank
A volunteer operates a forklift at Midwest Food Bank in Normal.
D. Jack Alkire
Midwest Food Bank
Pallets of water being held in Midwest Food Bank's 100,000-square-foot warehouse.
D. Jack Alkire
Midwest Food Bank
An 800-pound bag of Apple Jacks that Midwest Food Bank salvaged and turned into weekend "hope packs" for local children during the school year.
D. Jack Alkire
Midwest Food Bank
Apple Jacks packed into a "hope pack" for local children during the school year.
D. Jack Alkire
Midwest Food Bank
A standard disaster relief pack that Midwest Food Bank packs.
D. Jack Alkire
Midwest Food Bank
The refrigerated section at Midwest Food Bank in Normal.
D. Jack Alkire
Sunnyside Community Garden and Food Forest
Apprentices and volunteers help weed garden beds at Sunnyside Community Garden and Food Forest in Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
Sunnyside Community Garden and Food Forest
An apprentice adds mulch to the asparagus bed at Sunnyside Community Garden and Food Forest in Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
Sunnyside Community Garden and Food Forest
Caleb Phillips (right) and Jan Turner (left) discuss prices for selling produce from Sunnyside Community Garden and Food Forest in Bloomington. Turner started the garden with her child Col Connelly as a high school project in 2016.
D. Jack Alkire
Sunnyside Community Garden and Food Forest
A peach grows at Sunnyside Community Garden and Food Forest in Bloomington. Sunnyside planted peach trees in 2017 and has added cherry and apple trees since.
D. Jack Alkire
Sunnyside Community Garden and Food Forest
Caleb Phillips, second from right, helps apprentices remove lettuce at Sunnyside Community Garden and Food Forest in Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
Sunnyside Community Garden and Food Forest
Sunnyside Community Garden and Food Forest lies just south of Cargill Inc. in Bloomington. Sunnyside started in 2016 and has since grown to help feed local communities and train apprentice youth.
D. Jack Alkire
Sunnyside Community Garden and Food Forest
Youth apprentice at Sunnyside Community Garden and Food Forest in Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
Sunnyside Community Garden and Food Forest
Caleb Phillips, left, helps apprentices harvest lettuce last month at Sunnyside Community Garden and Food Forest in Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
Sunnyside Community Garden and Food Forest
Sunnyside Community Garden and Food Forest welcomes youth apprentices on Illinois Street in Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
Sunnyside Community Garden and Food Forest
Apprentices can work up to 100 hours a summer for $1,000 at Sunnyside Community Garden and Food Forest on the west side of Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs
