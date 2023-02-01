Eastern Illinois Foodbank plans distributions in Normal, Farmer City

NORMAL — Eastern Illinois Foodbank will distribute food to area families facing food insecurity in both Normal and Farmer City.

The distribution in Normal will be held from 9:30-10:30 a.m. March 18 at Normal West High School, 501 N. Parkside Road, and is open to residents of McLean County.

The distribution in Farmer City will be held from 9:30-10:30 a.m. March 11 at Trinity Community Fellowship, 1300 W. Clinton Ave, and is open to residents of DeWitt, Piatt and McLean counties.

Those who plan to attend the distributions are asked to bring boxes or bags to transport food.

The distributions are part of the food bank's Foodmobile Program, a system of mobile food pantries designed to help bring nutritious food to rural or underserved areas.

Pre-registration should be completed at EIFclient.com; however, this does not guarantee a spot in line. Income guidelines will apply.

