BLOOMINGTON — Eastern Illinois Foodbank will distribute food to local families facing food insecurity this month in McLean and DeWitt counties.
The foodmobile will travel through northern McLean County from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25, and to southern and western McLean County from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27.
Exact distribution sites and times for each town can be found at eifoodbank.org/help/mobile.html. The stops include Gridley, Chenoa, Lexington, Hudson, Towanda, Colfax, Carlock, Danvers, Stanford, McLean, Heyworth, Downs and LeRoy.
A separate giveaway will be held 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 at the Trinity Community Fellowship, 1300 W. Clinton Ave., in Farmer City. The distribution is open to residents of DeWitt, Piatt, and McLean counties.