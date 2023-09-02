BLOOMINGTON — Eastern Illinois Foodbank will distribute food to local families facing food insecurity this month in McLean and DeWitt counties.

The foodmobile will travel through northern McLean County from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25, and to southern and western McLean County from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27.

Exact distribution sites and times for each town can be found at eifoodbank.org/help/mobile.html. The stops include Gridley, Chenoa, Lexington, Hudson, Towanda, Colfax, Carlock, Danvers, Stanford, McLean, Heyworth, Downs and LeRoy.

A separate giveaway will be held 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 at the Trinity Community Fellowship, 1300 W. Clinton Ave., in Farmer City. The distribution is open to residents of DeWitt, Piatt, and McLean counties.

Residents are asked to bring boxes or bags to transport food.

Sign up in advance at EIFclient.com.

