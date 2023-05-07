URBANA — Eastern Illinois Foodbank, the primary food source to feeding programs in eastern Illinois, is marking 40 years of alleviating hunger this May.

Eastern Illinois Foodbank was formed as part of a major regional effort to develop an emergency food network in Central Illinois.

In 1980, a group of 20 local citizens met in Springfield to form a food distribution network that eventually became three independent food banks: Central Illinois Foodbank in Springfield, Peoria Area Foodbank and Eastern Illinois Foodbank. In May 1983, Eastern Illinois Foodbank was incorporated, and the following month the food bank opened its doors in downtown Champaign.

Today, Eastern Illinois Foodbank serves 18 counties, including the Central Illinois counties of McLean, Woodford, Livingston, Ford, DeWitt, Piatt, Moultrie, Coles and Cumberland.

When former EIF board chair Vern Fein was asked to join the meeting in 1980, he originally declined, but had a change of heart when he came across a magazine in his office.

"I read that the Detroit Foodbank had recovered 9,000 pounds of frozen butter beans that were spilled on a railroad track due to a collision, and quickly distributed them to those in need. I changed my mind at once and plunged into helping start the foodbank," Fein said.

Today, EIF is the largest hunger relief organization in eastern Illinois, serving more than 1 million neighbors each year through a network of 170 partner agencies. EIF recently completed a capital campaign allowing it to expand into a warehouse adjoined to the original facility, enabling the food bank to increase efficiency, accommodate more nutritious and fresh products, and extend the number of people serves.

The EIF will be marking this milestone with a celebration in September during Hunger Action Month. The event will recognize individuals and organizations in the community who have had an impact on EIF's mission of alleviating hunger.

"What the foodbank has accomplished is a reflection of our community. Without their support, we wouldn't have been able to fulfill our mission for the past 40 years," said President and CEO Kelly Daly. "Though so much has changed over the years, the one constant has been the dedication of our volunteers, donors, board, staff and community partners. That is what ensures we are able to meet the growing needs of eastern Illinois and will continue to be a vital resource for years to come."

EIF is a member of Feeding America, Feeding Illinois, the United Way of Coles County and the United Way of Champaign County.

For more information, visit eifoodbank.org.

