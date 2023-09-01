URBANA — Eastern Illinois Foodbank is joining Feeding America and other network member food banks as part of Hunger Action Month this September.
The goal is to inspire people to take action and raise awareness of more than 100,000 neighbors in eastern Illinois facing hunger.
Donations made to EIF through Sept. 30, along with support from Champaign Asphalt Co., will provide twice as many meals to the communities EIF serves across 18 counties, including McLean, Livingston, Woodford, DeWitt, Ford Moultrie, Piatt and Coles counties.
Champaign Asphalt Co. has pledged to match donations during September up to $20,000, with a goal of raising $40,000 in honor of the food bank's 40th year of alleviating hunger.
Communities will also be wearing orange on Friday, Sept. 15, in honor of Hunger Action Day.
Visit eifoodbank.org for more information.
