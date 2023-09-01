Explore this charming fixer-upper in need of some love. 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home, ideally awaiting a visionary's touch. While solidly constructed, the property will benefit from a thorough cleanout and modern updates to realize its full potential. This house offers a unique opportunity for buyers looking for a home to customize to their personal taste or for investors seeking a profitable project. Do take note that the house will be sold in its current state. It may be left uncleaned and could potentially contain unwanted belongings. This has been accounted for in the competitive pricing. The property is sold in As-Is condition, and the seller has no condition information. Potential buyers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence. Don't miss out on this advantageous offer!

