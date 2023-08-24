URBANA — Eastern Illinois Foodbank has transformed its foodmobile program with the addition of a new trailer.

The trailer was unveiled on Tuesday morning in Urbana. The trailer will allow the program to evolve from a single distribution in one location to multiple distributions each week throughout the foodbank's 18-county service area, including McLean, Livingston, Woodford, DeWitt, Ford, Moultrie, Piatt and Coles counties.

The trailer is the first of its kind in the food bank's existing fleet and will allow for the efficient transportation and distribution of meals to multiple towns each day, including distribution routes in 10 counties, and additional routes planned.

The trailer was purchased with funds the food bank received from a Reach and Resiliency grant from the state of Illinois, allowing for more USDA product.

