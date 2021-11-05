Eastern Illinois Food Bank to hold giveaway in Bloomington

 Skip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — Eastern Illinois Food Bank will distribute food to area families who face food insecurity on Nov. 22 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Pepper Ridge Elementary, 2602 Danbury Drive, Bloomington.

The food giveaway is open to residents of McLean County. Attendees are asked to bring boxes or bags to transport food.

The distribution is part of the Foodbank's Foodmobile Program, a system of mobile food pantries designed to help bring nutritious food to rural or underserved areas. It is also supported by Jewel-Osco Nourishing Neighbors.

Attendees should pre-register at EIFclient.com, but this does not guarantee a place in line. Income guidelines will apply. 

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352.

