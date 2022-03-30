Eastern Illinois Food Bank planning food giveaway in Normal April 23

NORMAL — The Eastern Illinois Food Bank will distribute food to area families facing food insecurity from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 23, at Normal Community West High School, 501 N. Parkside Road, Normal.
The food giveaway is open to residents of McLean County. Those attending are encouraged to bring boxes or bags to transport food.
The distribution is part of the Foodbank's Foodmobile Program, a system of mobile food pantries designed to help bring nutritious food to rural or underserved areas.
Those who plan to attend should pre-register at
EIFclient.com; however, this does not guarantee a spot in line. Income guidelines will apply.
Visit
eifoodbank.org or call 217-328-3663 for more information.
Photos: Vietnam veterans recognized at American Legion event in Bloomington
033022-blm-loc-2vietnam
American Legion Honor Guard member Jim Ulbrich holds the POW-MIA flag during the Vietnam Veterans Remembrance ceremony at the McLean County Museum of History Tuesday. Ulbrich served in the U.S. Navy in Vietnam beginning in 1967 aboard the USS Chicago, a guided missile cruiser that served as flagship of operations in Vietnam.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
033022-blm-loc-4vietnam
The American Legion Honor Guard Post and a small crowd gathered for a Vietnam Veterans Remembrance ceremony at the McLean County Museum of History, Tuesday, March 29, 2022.
DAVID PROEBER
HONORING THOSE WHO SERVED
Butch Ekstam, right, executive officer for the American Legion Honor Guard Post 635, welcomes Vietnam veteran Everett "Frank" Millett to a Vietnam Veterans Remembrance ceremony at the McLean County Museum of History on Tuesday. Millett joined the Marine Corps at 17 and served in Korea between 1950 and 1952. He served in Vietnam in 1967.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
033022-blm-loc-3vietnam
The American Legion recognized Bill Warren who began his service in the U.S. Navy in WWII and turned it into a life-long career in the U.S. Army retiring as a Lt. Colonel after service in Korea and Vietnam. He and other veterans were recognized during a Vietnam Veterans Remembrance ceremony at the McLean County Museum of History Tuesday.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
033022-blm-loc-5vietnam
A number of Vietnam veterans turned out to participate in the Vietnam Veterans Remembrance ceremony at the McLean County Museum of History, Tuesday, March 29, 2022.
DAVID PROEBER
033022-blm-loc-6vietnam
American Legion adjutant talked about a Welcome Home Parade that was held in the twin cities in 1987 that finally recognized Vietnam Veterans during his address at the Vietnam Veterans Remembrance ceremony at the McLean County Museum of History, Tuesday, March 29, 2022.
DAVID PROEBER
033022-blm-loc-7vietnam
Vietnam veteran Everett "Frank" Millet listend to a speech during the Vietnam Veterans Remembrance ceremony at the McLean County Museum of History, Tuesday, March 29, 2022.
DAVID PROEBER
033022-blm-loc-8vietnam
Veterans amd tje public met to celebrate the Vietnam Veterans Remembrance ceremony at the McLean County Museum of History, Tuesday, March 29, 2022.
DAVID PROEBER
033022-blm-loc-9vietnam
A combined honor guard from American Legion Honor Posts 56 and 635 exited the Vietnam Veterans Remembrance ceremony at the McLean County Museum of History, Tuesday, March 29, 2022.
DAVID PROEBER
