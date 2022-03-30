Eastern Illinois Food Bank planning food drive in Normal April 23

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NORMAL — The Eastern Illinois Food Bank will distribute food to area families facing food insecurity from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 23, at Normal Community West High School, 501 N. Parkside Road, Normal.

The drive is open to residents of McLean County. Those attending are encouraged to bring boxes or bags to transport food.

The distribution is part of the Foodbank's Foodmobile Program, a system of mobile food pantries designed to help bring nutritious food to rural or underserved areas.

Those who plan to attend should pre-register at EIFclient.com; however, this does not guarantee a spot in line. Income guidelines will apply.

Visit eifoodbank.org or call 217-328-3663 for more information.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352.

