BLOOMINGTON — Second Presbyterian Church, 404 N. Prairie St., will host a free Earth Care Fair from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, April 30.

The event will provide opportunities to learn about good environmental stewardship, recycling and how to support local nature partners.

Nature partners will be available to provide information on recycling and other sustainable practices, gardening tips, beekeeping, places to enjoy nature and where to volunteer to care for the earth. There will be activities for children.

Lenora Sobota, writer of The Pantagraph's "Explore with Lenore" column, will be there to answer questions about nature and hiking.

Food will be available for purchase. Attendees are asked to bring their own non-plastic water bottle and bring a canned good for the free food pantry.

For more information, email jdsflowers@gmail.com, call 309-838-0398 or visit secondpres.com/EarthCare.

Notable events in the history of Earth Day September 1962: 'Silent Spring' is published January 1969: Santa Barbara oil spill January 1970: Santa Barbara Environmental Rights Day April 1970: First Earth Day December 1970: Congress authorizes creation of the EPA February 1971: Earth Day recognized by the United Nations October 1972: Congress passes the Clean Water Act April 1980: First Canadian Earth Day April 1990: 20th Earth Day recognized by 141 countries September 1995: Sen. Gaylord Nelson awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom April 2000: Leonardo DiCaprio hosts 30th Earth Day April 2007: Earth Day crowds set records in Chicago April 2010: Earth Day 2010 coincides with International Year of Biodiversity April 2016: Earth Day Network launches 7.8 billion trees campaign April 2016: Paris Agreement opens for signatures April 2017: Earth Day Network co-organizes March for Science August 2018: Greta Thunberg begins School Strike for Climate April 2019: Great Global Clean-up for Earth Day 2019 September 2019: Global climate strike draws more than 4 million April 2021: Earth Day, with a focus on climate change