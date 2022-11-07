Early voting sees high turnout

BLOOMINGTON — As voters across the state head to the polls today, thousands in the Twin Cities will be staying home after having cast their ballots early.

More than 20,000 voters have cast their ballots early this year, according to the Bloomington Election Commission and McLean County clerk's office.

Jake Trosper, 19, registered and voted for the first time Monday at the McLean County Government Center.

"It was exciting," said Trosper, a sophomore studying philosophy at Illinois State University. "I didn't know I could vote."

Trosper said he was having trouble registering to vote on campus, so his grandfather, John Murphy, brought him to the government center Monday.

McLean County Clerk Kathy Michael said the county saw higher-than-usual numbers of early voting this year. Early voting in McLean County took place at the Government Center downtown and at Eastland Mall on Empire Street as well as through mail-in ballots.

The total number of early voting and mail-in ballots for the county was nearly 14,000 as of Saturday, according to the clerk's office website.

Luke Stremlau, executive director of the Bloomington Election Commission, said about 4,300 early voting ballots and 4,100 mail-in ballots had been received as of Monday. This amounts to roughly 15% of the total voting population.

Stremlau added that his office already started scanning the mail-in ballots for tabulation and is in a comfortable position heading into the election.

"It's one of those things where you really can't be too ahead of the game or too behind the game because there's setup involved and things like that, but I'm comfortable saying we're where we need to be," Stremlau said.

Michael said her office has around 400 election judges this year, including an extensive waitlist. "We’ve been in great shape," she said Monday.

Because it is COVID and flu season, Michael said, she expects to use "our entire wait list by the end of the day."

Voters who have not previously registered can still register and vote on Election Day at certain locations under Illinois law.

Grace period registration requires a voter to present two forms of identification, one with a current address, such as a utility bill, and one government ID like a social security card or driver’s license.

Asa Smith, 19, also registered and voted Monday at the government center. He said the staff made the process simple.

"It was very easy," Smith said, "they made it very friendly, very safe."

Smith said he voted early to ensure "that my voice is heard." He said he did not want to "waste a time to represent myself."

With heightened scrutiny of election integrity, Smith said he felt comfortable voting.

"No one asked who I was voting for (or) looked over my shoulder," Smith said.

Glenn Gordon is an election official with McLean County. He said the county does its best to have "good, fair" elections.

"They've got a lot of checks and balances," he said.

Over her last 12 years in office, Michael said, her office has taken several security precautions in case of violence. "We have panic buttons," Michael said, "and security on our premises ... not just 'around' but physically in the building."

Stremlau said the BEC has a pretty standard security process and has not seen the need to invest in additional measures at this point.

"It's something we can do but we don't feel it's an appropriate use of taxpayer dollars at this point," Stremlau said.

"It's time for someone other than an old white man to be in charge," he said.