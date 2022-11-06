'D'Vine Affair' raises $250,000 for Marcfirst

NORMAL — The one-night "A D'Vine Affair" event on Sept. 29 raised $250,000 to support the continued growth and expansion of the Gregg Chadwick Marcfirst Pediatric Therapy Center.

Over 500 people attended the 10th annual event, held outside of Biaggi's. The menu offered eats from several local restaurants, including Biaggi's, Epiphany farms, Pizza Payaa, the Crafted Trolley, Pokeworks and Fort Jesse Café.

Lil Beaver Brewery also featured an exclusive beer, "Lil D'Vine."

Kyle Yap and an '80s cover band, Decade of Decadence, provided live music for the event.

The highlight of the night was the "Fund-A-Need" paddle raise, which garnered $129,000 in less than 20 minutes.

The event was sponsored by Biaggi's, Ancho & Agave, CEFCU, VisionPoint Eye Center, O'Brien Mitsubishi-Normal, The Pantagraph, Linda Kimber, Bayer Dekalb-Asgrow, Metagenics Midwest, Commerce Bank, Illinois State University, Gingerbread House and Afni.

Visit marcfirst.org for more information.