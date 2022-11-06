 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

GENEROSITY

'D'Vine Affair' raises $250,000 for Marcfirst

  • 0
100222-blm-loc-dvine2.JPG

Chef Troy Tomlinson and Marcfirst CEO Brian Wipperman welcome the crowd to Marcfirst’s 10th annual D’Vine Affair on Sept. 29 at Biaggi's Ristorante Italiano. Funds from the night went toward Marcfirst, which supports people with developmental disabilities and their families in McLean County.

 CARLOS T. MIRANDA, FOR THE PANTAGRAPH

NORMAL — The one-night "A D'Vine Affair" event on Sept. 29 raised $250,000 to support the continued growth and expansion of the Gregg Chadwick Marcfirst Pediatric Therapy Center.

Over 500 people attended the 10th annual event, held outside of Biaggi's. The menu offered eats from several local restaurants, including Biaggi's, Epiphany farms, Pizza Payaa, the Crafted Trolley, Pokeworks and Fort Jesse Café.

Lil Beaver Brewery also featured an exclusive beer, "Lil D'Vine."

For A Better Tomorrow announces service award nominees

Kyle Yap and an '80s cover band, Decade of Decadence, provided live music for the event. 

The highlight of the night was the "Fund-A-Need" paddle raise, which garnered $129,000 in less than 20 minutes.

The event was sponsored by Biaggi's, Ancho & Agave, CEFCU, VisionPoint Eye Center, O'Brien Mitsubishi-Normal, The Pantagraph, Linda Kimber, Bayer Dekalb-Asgrow, Metagenics Midwest, Commerce Bank, Illinois State University, Gingerbread House and Afni.

Visit marcfirst.org for more information. 

Busload of Books visited Northwest Elementary School

Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

World War II memorial rededicated in downtown Bloomington

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News