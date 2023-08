NORMAL — Dry Grove Street from Main Street to Kingsley Street is now closed for water main replacement.

The closure started at 7 a.m. Friday and is expected to be completed by Friday, Sept. 22, weather permitting.

Local access will be maintained during this time from Kingsley Street. only. No parking will be allowed on the street. The closure is required for part of the Main Street water main replacement project.

Drivers are encouraged to be cautious while traveling through the area. A map spotlight can be viewed at arcg.is/1mGKW4.

Call 309-454-9572 for more information.

