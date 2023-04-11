NORMAL — Illinois State University's Civil Service Council and Administrative/Professional Council is hosting a drive-thru food drive this Saturday.

The food drive will be held from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 15 at the School Street Food Pantry, located at the pantry inside First United Methodist Church, 211 N. School St. in Normal.

Donors are asked to enter the parking lot from Locust Street and have donations ready for removal from their vehicle's backseat or trunk.

Nonperishable food items and cash donations will be accepted. The pantry is open and free to ISU and other college or trade school students in Bloomington-Normal experiencing food insecurity.

Those who are interested in volunteering or interested in donating can find more information at schoolstreetfoodpantry.org/donate.

Photos: Cornerstone Christian Academy wins super-sectionals over St. Francis De Sales at Illinois State University.