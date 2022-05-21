Drag show, auction planned Sunday in Bloomington to support trans rights

"Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a state order requiring the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate the families of trans children and treat gender-affirming care as child abuse," said Brienne Reid, a local activist who organized the benefit. "While this executive order has been thankfully defanged for now by the Texas Supreme Court, it spread horror and uncertainty within the trans community across the state and has furthered dangerous narratives that threaten the wellbeing of trans people and the parents and guardians of trans children."
The show will feature drag queens Sharon ShareAlike, Bianca Fox, Kelly Pierce, Venice and Obsydia with live music from Alex Jordine. The show will have a $5 cover that will go toward TENT, “a trans-led organization that has been fighting on the ground for trans rights and working to make the second largest state in the U.S. a safer home for our community,” Reid said.
A silent auction will feature donations from several Bloomington-Normal businesses and artists with all proceeds going to TENT.
Between 3 and 7 p.m., Red Raccoon Games will donate a percentage of its Sunday sales to the organization, and Bobzbay will have a pop-up shop at the Bistro, also donating a percentage of sales.
"There’s much work to be done across the country — Illinois included — to push back against the onslaught of bills, policies and discriminatory acts, and we hope the donations from this fundraiser will help buttress our community in one of the states being subjected to the vanguard brunt of reactionary, bigoted attacks on trans life,” Reid said.
