 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Dozens fix up jigsaws at Normal library’s 'Puzzle Palooza'
top story

Dozens fix up jigsaws at Normal library’s 'Puzzle Palooza'

  • 0
012223-blm-loc-a1puzzles.JPG

From left, Illinois State University Special Education majors Jordan Boberg, senior specializing in deaf education, and Abigail Rausch, a junior, race against the clock to assemble a 500-piece Ravensburger jigsaw puzzle at a Saturday "Puzzle Palooza" contest at Normal Public Library, with 21-year-old friend Weather Moore, of Bloomington. The trio placed second, finishing in under 50 minutes.

 Brendan Denison

NORMAL — For about two dozen jigsaw assemblers, there was no time to be puzzled Saturday morning at the Normal Public Library.

As red-checkered tablecloths were pulled away, 10 teams of two or three members each unveiled a surprise 500-piece Ravensburger jigsaw puzzle. Then, the race to form hundreds into one was on, marking the library's debut “Puzzle Palooza” contest.

012223-blm-loc-b1puzzles.JPG

Abigail Rausch, Illinois State University junior in special education, pieces together a jigsaw puzzle Saturday for a contest at Normal Public Library.

Preceding the timed challenge was a puzzle swap. Normal contestants Abraham Guo, 26, and his wife Isabella Guo, 25, traded an ice cream parlor puzzle for a 300-piece set themed after "The Office" TV show.

As more “casual” players of puzzle games, Abraham Guo said they take a more relaxed approach to the hobby. The couple brought along college friend Phillip Woodrum as a third teammate.

012223-blm-loc-2puzzles.JPG

Married couple Isabella, right, and Abraham Guo get started on matching puzzle pieces while competing at a jigsaw puzzle contest Saturday at Normal Public Library.

With no specific strategy in mind, Abraham Guo said he planned to “figure it out as I go.”

Isabella Guo said she found out about the event through the NPL newsletter, also noting she’s a big fan of the library.

Laura Wilson, programming and youth services librarian, said her idea to organize the event traces back to a friend who attended a contest in San Diego. Wilson said she wanted to do something like that, but for free.

She agreed that a love of art and mental challenges helps draw people to jigsaws, and said it became more popular during the pandemic.

“Everyone’s got a new hobby,” Wilson said, adding that it’s a fun, intergenerational activity people can collaborate on, while staying cozy at home. She said Ravensburger is one of the top jigsaw brands. The contest’s puzzle artwork depicted a cozy interior scene of a book, a cup of coffee, a curled-up cat, and pastries.

The Normal Public Library board of trustees appointed new library director John Fischer Wednesday during a special meeting.

Abigail Rausch arrived at the contest with support from two friends, Jordan Boberg, an Illinois State University senior studying deaf education, and Weather Moore, 21, of Bloomington.

Rausch, an ISU junior studying special education, said her team’s name was “Puzzle Poggers,” a reference to "PogChamp," a popular image used to express excitement, intrigue, joy or shock on the streaming platform Twitch. She said she has pieced many jigsaws before, and her game plan is to connect the easiest pieces first. Then, Rausch goes for the parts that stand out the most.

Charging through several interruptions from young children, placing first were two Normal neighbors, Mallory Hicks, 37, and Lynda Mitchell, 34. Mitchell said she bet Hicks they could do it in 30 minutes; they finished after 43, winning a $50 gift certificate to Red Raccoon Games in Bloomington.

012223-blm-loc-3puzzles.JPG

From left, winners of Saturday's puzzle contest at the Normal Public Library are Normal neighbors Mallory Hicks and Lynda Mitchell. 

They normally don’t work on puzzles together. But on Saturday, their tactic was to have Mitchell work on the edges and Mitchell on the inside areas.

Rausch and her friends followed Mitchell and Hicks closely, making second place in under 50 minutes. She said the biggest jigsaw she’s completed is a 5,000 piece set.

There’s also a 9,000-piece set in Rausch’s collection, but she said she just doesn’t have the space to work on it.

012223-blm-loc-4puzzles.JPG

Shown is a 500-piece Ravensburger jigsaw puzzle completed for a Saturday contest by Abigail Rausch, Weather Moore and Jordan Boberg. 

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking News Reporter

Brendan Denison is our breaking news reporter. Denison was a digital content producer for WCIA-TV in Champaign and a reporter for The Commercial-News in Danville. He can be reached at (309) 820-3238 and bdenison@pantagraph.com.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Exonerated 5 member speaks at ISU

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News