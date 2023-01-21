Dozens fix up jigsaws at Normal library’s 'Puzzle Palooza'

NORMAL — For about two dozen jigsaw assemblers, there was no time to be puzzled Saturday morning at the Normal Public Library.

As red-checkered tablecloths were pulled away, 10 teams of two or three members each unveiled a surprise 500-piece Ravensburger jigsaw puzzle. Then, the race to form hundreds into one was on, marking the library's debut “Puzzle Palooza” contest.

Preceding the timed challenge was a puzzle swap. Normal contestants Abraham Guo, 26, and his wife Isabella Guo, 25, traded an ice cream parlor puzzle for a 300-piece set themed after "The Office" TV show.

As more “casual” players of puzzle games, Abraham Guo said they take a more relaxed approach to the hobby. The couple brought along college friend Phillip Woodrum as a third teammate.

With no specific strategy in mind, Abraham Guo said he planned to “figure it out as I go.”

Isabella Guo said she found out about the event through the NPL newsletter, also noting she’s a big fan of the library.

Laura Wilson, programming and youth services librarian, said her idea to organize the event traces back to a friend who attended a contest in San Diego. Wilson said she wanted to do something like that, but for free.

She agreed that a love of art and mental challenges helps draw people to jigsaws, and said it became more popular during the pandemic.

“Everyone’s got a new hobby,” Wilson said, adding that it’s a fun, intergenerational activity people can collaborate on, while staying cozy at home. She said Ravensburger is one of the top jigsaw brands. The contest’s puzzle artwork depicted a cozy interior scene of a book, a cup of coffee, a curled-up cat, and pastries.

Abigail Rausch arrived at the contest with support from two friends, Jordan Boberg, an Illinois State University senior studying deaf education, and Weather Moore, 21, of Bloomington.

Rausch, an ISU junior studying special education, said her team’s name was “Puzzle Poggers,” a reference to "PogChamp," a popular image used to express excitement, intrigue, joy or shock on the streaming platform Twitch. She said she has pieced many jigsaws before, and her game plan is to connect the easiest pieces first. Then, Rausch goes for the parts that stand out the most.

Charging through several interruptions from young children, placing first were two Normal neighbors, Mallory Hicks, 37, and Lynda Mitchell, 34. Mitchell said she bet Hicks they could do it in 30 minutes; they finished after 43, winning a $50 gift certificate to Red Raccoon Games in Bloomington.

They normally don’t work on puzzles together. But on Saturday, their tactic was to have Mitchell work on the edges and Mitchell on the inside areas.

Rausch and her friends followed Mitchell and Hicks closely, making second place in under 50 minutes. She said the biggest jigsaw she’s completed is a 5,000 piece set.

There’s also a 9,000-piece set in Rausch’s collection, but she said she just doesn’t have the space to work on it.

Tiny wheels get turning at Normal model train show 110722-blm-loc-1trains.JPG 110722-blm-loc-2trains.JPG 110722-blm-loc-3trains.JPG 110722-blm-loc-4trains.JPG 110722-blm-loc-5trains