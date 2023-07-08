BLOOMINGTON — Despite an overnight thunderstorm, rainy morning and overcast mists, downtown Bloomington was still packed and jovial Saturday, and the trend appears to continue from week to week.

The Downtown Bloomington Farmers Market still had hundreds visit and businesses sell out of stock.

Husband and wife Jake Ijams and Claire Ford, of That's My Jam bakery, think they know why.

"This community is incredibly supportive," Ford said.

"The organizers do a great job," her husband said. "The fact that the market never cancels and people can be confident that it's happening and it's here and will still be well attended. There are no bad days."

Jeff Mroz, co-owner of Keg Grove Brewery, said he jumped at the chance to be part of the market.

"We think it's a great opportunity," he said during a break between handing out beer samples. "We're all about community first and collaborating with local breweries."

Val Higby and her husband Dan, along with their toddler, Will, said they enjoy coming out every Saturday.

"We've got a 1 1/2-year-old, so we're always looking for any activities to do," Val Higby said.

"It's cool," she said of downtown Bloomington. "Lots to look at and local people to support."

One of those unique things is Black Wolf Carvings. Mischa Morales has been selling her wooden carvings at the market for the past two years.

Morales said she moved from the West Coast to the Midwest for a "breath of fresh air."

"(I) moved out here from California as a chainsaw carver and found out there aren't really any carvers here. And decided to use local wood and turn it into art," she said.

Morales said, "Most of the time, I just like, look at an old log that no one really wants, and I can see little animals in them, and, like, I can make it better, I guess."

Speaking of upgrades, Jamie Mathy of Red Racoon Games said moving to their new location at the corner of Main and Jefferson streets has had a "drastic" effect on business, especially on Saturdays.

"I love our old location," he said. "I loved the big, giant, beautiful bay windows that we had." But, that building was originally designed as a jewelry store, Mathy said, meaning security was the goal, not product visibility or accessibility.

"Now we've got big, giant windows and everybody can see what's inside, and it's been a significant increase in traffic on farmers markets when people can see what we're doing," Mathy said.

Market vendors are also learning the unique palate of Bloomington-Normal.

"One of the things that is interesting to us is learning what things sell at market versus what things are more niche," said Kyan Glenn, owner of The Table Farm and Workshop.

"We are known for our lettuce at this point," he said. Glenn said he was also the first to market with tomatoes this year, and they sold out fast.

Another vendor tweaking his technique to BloNo is Terry Alexander, founder and owner of Alexander's Primetime Seasonings & Rubs.

Alexander, originally from Carbondale, said he started his business during the pandemic.

He said Central Illinois tastes differ from Southern Illinois.

"People eat different. They eat more steak and chicken here," he explained. "The southern people do more of the southern barbecue, the smoky stuff, and they eat more of the fish."

Still, his top seller is his barbecue rub for all things pork.

"I've had a lot of return customers," he said. "No complaints."

But Saturdays are more than the farmers market. A number of businesses have been participating in the Second Saturday Sidewalk Sales, First Fridays, and a monthlong "Where's Waldo?" search, which will culminate at 11 a.m. Sunday, July 30, at Bobzbay Books. At 7 p.m. next Saturday, July 15, downtown will host the next installment of the "Saturdays on the Square" concert series, this time featuring singer-songwriter Dan Hubbard.

The Community Players Theatre even showed up at Saturday's farmers market to give a preview of their upcoming production of "Newsies." The show runs July 14-16, 20-23 and 27-30 at the theater on Robinhood Lane in Bloomington.

"We love to share what we're doing at Community Players Theatre," said Matt Drat, a producer working on the "Newsies" show. "We are an organization that gives back."

Drat said the cast, some 40 performers, "just wanted to come out and give the audience just a little bit of a sneak preview."

And it all comes back to community.

Ijams and Ford, who live in Peoria now, said they still prefer to come to Bloomington every Saturday as opposed to selling on the riverfront.

"This market is wonderful, the community here is incredible and supportive. They come out when it rains," Ijams said.

Downtown Bloomington Farmers Market moves outdoors for the season FARM FRESH Mullins 1 Mullins 2 Hinkles Belle