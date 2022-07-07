Downtown Bloomington Association dissolves after 25 years

BLOOMINGTON — The nonprofit organization that has taken the lead in advocating for downtown Bloomington for 25 years has dissolved, members confirmed this week.

The Downtown Bloomington Association “met our goals and pretty much completed our mission,” said Vicki Tilton, a past board member of the organization.

Those goals included improving communication between property owners, residents and business owners and the city of Bloomington, as well as cooperation among downtown businesses, she said.

The DBA board began the process of dissolving the organization in April and officially ended operations in June.

“It’s just time to put that group to rest,” said Tilton, whose husband Tim Tilton was most recently board president. “If somebody wants to step up and form a group similar to support the mission of downtown Bloomington, I think there would be support.”

The nonprofit focused on promoting the city’s core was founded in 1996, though previous groups including Bloomington Unlimited had taken up similar missions since at least the 1980s.

With this board decision, which has been finalized by the state, efforts to promote and coordinate downtown businesses and events have been taken up by the city of Bloomington’s economic development division. Prior to dissolving, the DBA had worked closely with the city.

Members of Bloomington’s economic development division could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday.

DBA board members voted to distribute the organization’s remaining funds, which total about $11,000, evenly to other nonprofit groups with connections to downtown or the cultural arts.

Outgoing DBA members will present donations to the West Bloomington Revitalization Project, Inside Out Accessible Art Gallery and Cooperative and the Friends of the Bloomington Center for Performing Arts’s Creativity Center Capital Campaign at 4 p.m. Tuesday at The Mystic Kitchen & Tasting Room, 306 N. Center St.

Elizabeth Lathrop, vice president of the Inside Out board of directors and a gallery member, said this donation was a “wonderful surprise."

“This money will go a long way to helping with gallery and providing supplies for the art classes that we offer to the community,” she said. “Our goal is to make classes that are affordable to everyone because we want everyone to have the benefits of art. So this money is deeply appreciated.”