DOWNS — Colleen Sheese, a U.S. Army veteran who co-leads a military and veteran professionals group for Carle Health, said her perception of Memorial Day changed once she joined the Armed Forces.
And although it is nice to be thanked for your military service, Sheese said she wants people to remember why veterans should be thanked and what experiences and losses a veteran must have gone through to defend their country.
"We do love to hear that and we love to be acknowledged, of course, and I think that's important to acknowledge veterans," Sheese said. "Not all veterans want to be acknowledged and that's totally understandable, but we don't want things to become cliché at the same time."
Coming from a long line of family members who served in the military, Sheese, who now lives in Downs, served in the U.S. Army from 2001-05 and was in the signal corps in Iraq from 2003-04. She had been working as a teaching associate at a boys correctional facility before she decided to enlist.
But as she was preparing to do her physicals and sign all of the necessary paperwork, the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks occurred, which strengthened her desire to serve.
As a member of the signal corps, Sheese was responsible for providing communications of all sorts, including phones and internet, with the intent to integrate the whole country of Iraq.
Her service did not come without loss, as her friend and fellow soldier, Army Pfc. Karina S. Lau, died in 2003 during an attack on a CH-47 Chinook helicopter near Fallujah. Lau, from Livingston, California, was just 20 years old.
Sheese said when she returned from Iraq, she went to nursing school and got connected to the VA for general health care while stationed in Tacoma, Washington. She also would join the American Legion.
"I wasn't in a leadership role, but I've always tried to be part of organizations and support going to meetings and parades and supporting veterans in whatever capacity," Sheese said.
Her health care experience eventually led her to Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal, where she has worked for the last three years.
The MVP, or Military and Veteran Professionals, group led by Sheese is one of several Carle Inclusion Connection Groups. This program gives co-workers of specific demographics, such as young professionals or team members with disabilities, the chance for professional growth and mentorship opportunities.
Sheese said she was approached to lead the MVP group last summer and thought it would be a great opportunity.
"What happens is every month, if a new employee identifies as a veteran, I receive their information from HR to reach out to them," Sheese said. "It's not just veterans, but current members and family members."
In addition to monthly meetings and meet-and-greet events, MVP honors veterans who may be patients at Carle Foundation Hospital by sending them handwritten notes and placing magnets on their doors to acknowledge them as veterans.
In the past, the MVP group has planted a garden at the Danville Veterans Administration Illiana Health Care facility to honor prisoners of war and service members missing in action.
The group has around 50 members. Sheese said she and fellow Army veteran and Carle employee Eric Swenson try to foster community partnerships and get veterans involved in parades, flag raisings and other services.