 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Downs Fire Protection District gets $5K grant from wind farm project

  • 0

DOWNS — The Downs Fire Protection District has been awarded a $5,000 grant from the energy company planning a wind farm in McLean County.

As part of Apex Clean Energy’s quarterly community grants, the fire protection district will receive funds to be used for multiple training opportunities and some “much-needed equipment,” including communication devices and digitally connected CPR training mannequins.

“We really appreciate these funds,” said Zachary Price, Emergency Medical Services captain of the Downs Fire Protection District. “The CPR mannequins are especially important because we use them for training the community to perform CPR. They connect to an app that allows the trainer to see exactly how well folks are doing in practice. This could help us save lives.”

Apex, the Virginia company that’s planned the 300-megawatt wind farm project in the southeastern part of the county, has awarded seven rounds of grant funding in local communities for the Diamond Grove Wind Community Grant Program.

Josh Hartke, Illinois field manager for Apex, said safety is a core value and primary goal of the company.

Logan County wind farm plans move forward

“Helping the emergency services within our project areas fits perfectly with what safety means to us as an organization,” he said.

The Diamond Grove Wind Community Grant Program, named for the wind farm project, aims to fund projects and programs “that build healthy communities” in the areas of economic development, environmental sustainability, education and health and recreation, according to Apex.

Since April 2021, the company has awarded grants to United Way of McLean County, the Heartland Community College Foundation, the Heyworth school district, the City of LeRoy, LeRoy Community Food Pantry, the LeRoy Park District, LeRoy Emergency Ambulance Service and Faith Second Chance Thrift Store.

Organizations interested in applying for a Diamond Grove grant should visit diamondgrovewind.com/grant.

Apex aims to begin production on Diamond Grove by 2024, with 75 turbines planned.

As the world warms and extreme weather events mount, governments and corporations have been called on to address climate change. The planet's temperature has already risen by about 1.1 degrees Celsius (2 degrees Fahrenheit) and the effects will only get worse with every additional tenth of a degree of warming, scientists warn. Scientists and officials agree that it's important to not make matters worse by burning even more fossil fuels — coal, oil and natural gas — that emit heat-trapping gases into the air. It's hoped that cleaner alternatives — such as solar and wind energy — will replace much of that demand. As costs of renewables plummet, more and more energy is being produced in sustainable ways, although the total amount of energy produced globally has also gone up. Newer technologies like green hydrogen, which uses renewable energy sources to make hydrogen to use for energy, and carbon capture, which sucks carbon dioxide out of the air, are being explored but still come with a heavy price tag and are untested on a large scale. Methane, a greenhouse gas that is about 25 times more effective at trapping heat than carbon dioxide but only lasts in the atmosphere for about a dozen years, will also have to be greatly reduced. Countries have vowed to plug methane leaks from oil wells and gas pipelines which would have immediate benefits for curbing warming, scientists say. Elizabeth Robinson, the Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment's director, pointed to stopping deforestation and tweaking diets as solutions. Using land for agriculture, especially for livestock which also requires vast amounts of land for grazing, means forests need to be cleared and more greenhouse gases are emitted into the air. Robinson also pointed to use more what's termed 'active transport,' such as biking. "These are activities that can lead to reduce climate change and make us healthier at the same time," she said.

4 creative ways to deal with all those Thanksgiving leftovers

If you aren't in the mood for plain reheated turkey, try turning your leftovers into a bowl of pozole or an elevated grilled cheese.

Recipe: Baked Sweet Potatoes with Cranberries & Turkey
Food and Cooking

Recipe: Baked Sweet Potatoes with Cranberries & Turkey

  • Breana Killeen, EatingWell
  • Updated
  • 0

Give leftover turkey new life with these delicious stuffed potatoes. A drizzle of homemade honey-mustard dressing soaks into the hot potatoes, adding tons of flavor.

Recipe: Cranberry & Brie Grilled Cheese
Food and Cooking

Recipe: Cranberry & Brie Grilled Cheese

  • Andrea Bemis, TheKitchn.com
  • Updated
  • 0

This sandwich is amazingly easy to whip up and definitely a crowd pleaser — perfect for post-Thanksgiving guests. I think these taste best with a little leftover bubbly and plenty of napkins.

Recipe: White Bean and Hominy Pozole with Turkey
Food and Cooking

Recipe: White Bean and Hominy Pozole with Turkey

  • JeanMarie Brownson, Tribune Content Agency
  • Updated
  • 0

Thanksgiving leftovers can be assembled into a traditional pozole. Crisp corn tostadas or tortilla chips, broken into the finished soup, add another lovely corn flavor to this bowl of goodness.

Turkey stock: Easy, economical way to use more of the bird
Food and Cooking

Turkey stock: Easy, economical way to use more of the bird

  • By KATIE WORKMAN - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

Homemade stock will improve any soup, sauce and dish you use it in. While there are plenty of decent canned and boxed stocks and broth, nothing compares to the flavor of homemade.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

UN rights council votes to hold probe into Iran crackdown on protests

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News