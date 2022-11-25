Downs Fire Protection District gets $5K grant from wind farm project

DOWNS — The Downs Fire Protection District has been awarded a $5,000 grant from the energy company planning a wind farm in McLean County.

As part of Apex Clean Energy’s quarterly community grants, the fire protection district will receive funds to be used for multiple training opportunities and some “much-needed equipment,” including communication devices and digitally connected CPR training mannequins.

“We really appreciate these funds,” said Zachary Price, Emergency Medical Services captain of the Downs Fire Protection District. “The CPR mannequins are especially important because we use them for training the community to perform CPR. They connect to an app that allows the trainer to see exactly how well folks are doing in practice. This could help us save lives.”

Apex, the Virginia company that’s planned the 300-megawatt wind farm project in the southeastern part of the county, has awarded seven rounds of grant funding in local communities for the Diamond Grove Wind Community Grant Program.

Josh Hartke, Illinois field manager for Apex, said safety is a core value and primary goal of the company.

“Helping the emergency services within our project areas fits perfectly with what safety means to us as an organization,” he said.

The Diamond Grove Wind Community Grant Program, named for the wind farm project, aims to fund projects and programs “that build healthy communities” in the areas of economic development, environmental sustainability, education and health and recreation, according to Apex.

Since April 2021, the company has awarded grants to United Way of McLean County, the Heartland Community College Foundation, the Heyworth school district, the City of LeRoy, LeRoy Community Food Pantry, the LeRoy Park District, LeRoy Emergency Ambulance Service and Faith Second Chance Thrift Store.

Organizations interested in applying for a Diamond Grove grant should visit diamondgrovewind.com/grant.

Apex aims to begin production on Diamond Grove by 2024, with 75 turbines planned.