Dorothy Deany one of Bloomington-Normal's 'ExtraOrdinary Women'

NORMAL — For her lifetime of service and community outreach and improvement, Dorothy Deany has been recognized as one of Bloomington-Normal's "ExtraOrdinary Women."

Deany was presented the award at a small ceremony Thursday night in the Wesley Becker Community Room at the Gale Keeran Center for Women.

Every quarter, the ExtraOrdinary Women Project of Bloomington-Normal (EOW) selects an "ordinary" woman to celebrate their extraordinary work in the community.

Prior awardees include mental health counselors, cancer survivors and a woman who beat homelessness to become the assistant director of the YWCA.

Feli Sebastian, co-founder of the project, said the goal was to highlight women who are behind the scenes, the ones who work outside of the limelight.

"It is based on the impact they have on the community," Sebastian said.

"Dorothy's impact is her compassion and her love for the poor and the needy," she said, "and it's really shown in the way she has interacted in the community."

Deany is vice president of the St. Vincent de Paul Society in Bloomington, which has a food and clothing pantry as well as a community garden.

She also is a member of the Herb Guild of McLean County, a club that maintains an herb garden along Constitution Trail and has plant sales throughout the year, according to their Facebook page.

Besides helping run the St. Vincent de Paul Society in Bloomington, Deany grows produce at her nephew's farm in Chatsworth for the food pantry.

But before this, beginning in the 1960s when she was a teacher, Deany had a profound impact on Bloomington-Normal.

"One of the things that is really neat," Deany said before the ceremony, "is I just saw one of the people walk by here who's one of my volunteers. And she was one of my students at Central Catholic (High School)."

Solid Roots

Deany has lived in Bloomington for 58 years, ever since she married her husband Bernie in 1966. She started teaching in 1967.

"My bachelor's degree is in chemistry and math and physics education," she said, "so I started teaching junior high math."

Deany moved on to teach at Central Catholic until 1971, when she and Bernie decided to buy a daycare center.

"We had one child in first grade and two preschoolers," Deany said. They rented a building and lived upstairs for $300 a month and called it Belltop.

"After a period of time we had three sites."

The Deanys ran Belltop for 20 years, selling it in 1992, having looked after countless Bloomington-Normal children.

It was during this time that Deany started working with the National Association for the Education of Young Children, working with legislators and politicians to pass laws bettering children's education.

Deany said her time here exposed her to the legislative process, something that would come in handy when she worked for the Illinois Department of Transportation from 2006 to 2015.

Before IDOT, though, and after selling the daycare center, Deany wanted to slow down.

"I decided I was tired of working 24/7," she said, "because we had had, I think, one vacation in 20 years."

So Deany became a floral designer for Forget Me Not Flowers, where she stayed for 14 years until 2006.

This was when a position in the legislative division at IDOT opened, and Deany saw a new career path.

Because of her advocacy work, she said she had experience "testifying and working on legislation and reading legislation and everything."

Deany's primary duties there were to bring constituents' issues to legislators, according to the ExtraOrdinary Women's press release.

But in 2015, Deany decided to retire — again.

"When I retired there, I'm like, 'OK. Now this is your third time retiring,'" Deany said.

"But then I found St. Vincent de Paul. And so, I'm retired, but I'm there."

Humbling honor

"It was a much, very definitely a surprise," Deany said Thursday night.

"I knew a few, couple months ago that I had been nominated. But still, compared to some of the things (previous awardees have done)..." she trailed off.

A press release from EOW shared remarks from Deany's nominator, Patricia Salch.

"All who work with Dorothy see her endless energy," it read. "From running our mission (at St. Vincent de Paul) to growing food and harvesting it for our clients she has a heart of empathy and kindness. Dorothy has a quiet perseverance as a champion for the poor and those in need."