BLOOMINGTON — The nationally known Dolly Parton Imagination Library program is coming to McLean County.

The United Way of McLean County and its affiliated Women United group said Tuesday that the program would deliver one book a month to McLean County children from birth to the age of 5 directly to their homes at no cost to families.

"Reading supports early literacy, emotional bonding and opens a child to a world of possibilities, and we are delighted this program will help to inspire a lifelong love of books in children in McLean County each month," said Laura O’Connor, chairwoman of the 2023 Women United, in a news release.

The organizations said a "generous investment" from Corn Belt Energy Co-op and CoBank helped make the program popular.

Parton, a country music superstar, actress and philanthropist, launched the Imagination Library initiative in 1995. It has gifted more than 140 million free books worldwide, and mails more than 1.7 million books each month to registered children, according to the organization.

To learn more about the Dolly Parton's Imagination Library and how to enroll, visit www.imaginationlibrary.com.

World Championship ICE Racing returns to Bloomington Friday night World Championship ICE Racing returns to Bloomington at 7 p.m. tonight at Grossinger Motors Arena. Video: World Championship ICE Racing returns to Bloomington World Championship ICE Racing returns tonight to Grossinger Motors Arena. The championship will take place at the arena, 101 S. Madison St., a… Ice Racing 1 021023.JPG Racers test out the ice early Friday ahead of the World Championship ICE Racing event that night at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington. Th… Ice Racing 2 021023.JPG Racers test out the ice early Friday ahead of the World Championship ICE Racing event that night at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington. Th…