Smallest cat

The smallest cat on record was a male blue point Himalayan-Persian, named Tinker Toy that measured only 2.75 inches tall and 7.5 inches long when full grown at 2 1/2 years old. The unusually tiny feline was owned by Katrina and Scott Forbes of Taylorville.

Tinker Toy was born on 25 December 1990 (the runt of six kittens) and died in November 1997 at the age of six.