CHENOA — The McLean County Highway Department has announced that Chenoa's Division Street, also known as CH 19 and 2850 East Road, is closed to through traffic between Owsley and Lincoln streets.
The closure is due to a water main break, according to a Friday press release. Chenoa officials hope to have the road open by Friday, May 26.
For questions, please call 309-663-9445.
Contact D. Jack Alkire at (309)820-3275.
Twitter: @d_jack_alkire
