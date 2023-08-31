BLOOMINGTON — The City Bloomington, The Immigration Project and BN Welcoming will host DiverCITY! from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, at Miller Park.

The free public event will serve as the grand finale for the city's annual Welcoming Week, which takes place from Sept. 8-17.

The event aims to highlight the city's commitment to welcoming individuals from all backgrounds and fostering a strong sense of unity among residents.

Activities will include youth soccer, bouncy houses, face painting, free food and a visit from the Bloomington Public Library Bookmobile.

For Welcome Week, residents and visitors will have the opportunity to participate in a series of events celebrating the contributions of immigrants to the local community. The events will serve as a platform for sharing stories, building connections and promoting understanding.

Photos: Cultural Fest at Miller Park in Bloomington CULTURAL FEST Peace Grandma and grandson Chi Beta Beta Ques A stick Digging DST