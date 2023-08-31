BLOOMINGTON — The City Bloomington, The Immigration Project and BN Welcoming will host DiverCITY! from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, at Miller Park.
The free public event will serve as the grand finale for the city's annual Welcoming Week, which takes place from Sept. 8-17.
The event aims to highlight the city's commitment to welcoming individuals from all backgrounds and fostering a strong sense of unity among residents.
Activities will include youth soccer, bouncy houses, face painting, free food and a visit from the Bloomington Public Library Bookmobile.
For Welcome Week, residents and visitors will have the opportunity to participate in a series of events celebrating the contributions of immigrants to the local community. The events will serve as a platform for sharing stories, building connections and promoting understanding.
Photos: Cultural Fest at Miller Park in Bloomington
CULTURAL FEST
Vendors and community groups set up booths on Saturday at the Cultural Fest at Miller Park in Bloomington.
D. JACK ALKIRE, THE PANTAGRAPH
Peace
Kishawn Mills, 13, of Bloomington flashes a peace sign on Saturday during the Cultural Fest at Miller Park.
D. JACK ALKIRE, THE PANTAGRAPH
Grandma and grandson
Jajuanica Johnson and her 2-month-old grandson, A.J., take a rest on Saturday during the Cultural Fest at Miller Park in Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
Chi Beta Beta Ques
The Chi Beta Beta Ques of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. sell fried catfish and walleye on Saturday during the Cultural Fest at Miller Park in Bloomington.
D. JACK ALKIRE, THE PANTAGRAPH
A stick
Ananias Moore, 4, of Bloomington, plays with a stick on Saturday during the Cultural Fest at Miller Park in Bloomington.
D. JACK ALKIRE, THE PANTAGRAPH
Digging
Ananias Moore, 4, in green, and his brother Zacarias, 6, dig some holes on Saturday during the Cultural Fest at Miller Park in Bloomington.
D. JACK ALKIRE, THE PANTAGRAPH
DST
Members of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. of Bloomington-Normal Alumnae pose for a photo on Saturday during the Cultural Fest at Miller Park in Bloomington. From left to right are Debra T. Thomas, Jaeda Thomas, Cynthia Ashby, Chemberly Harris, Renee E. Thompson, Beverly A. Gay and Micki Price.
D. JACK ALKIRE, THE PANTAGRAPH
