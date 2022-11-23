District 87 therapy dogs offer calmness, reassurance in schools

BLOOMINGTON — Therapy dogs have become a new addition to some District 87 schools as administrators see the benefits of animal-assisted therapy.

"I was all in," said Stevenson Elementary School Principal Lynn Shook. "I just see the value in having a dog and the emotional stability that it can give kids."

Shook, who previously helped bring therapy dog Lambeau to Bloomington Junior High School, said she started talking about bringing a similar pooch to Stevenson with volunteer Wendy Smith.

Soon after, therapy dog Milo, a 3-year-old golden doodle, was introduced to students on the first day of the school year.

"We've seen the effect with a lot the kids in classrooms and with those who may not have the greatest background at home," Smith said. "It's nice to be able to be a part of their safe space and give the kids some joy, even if it's just a little bit."

A policy to allow therapy dogs, otherwise known as comfort dogs, was approved by the school district in 2017 as a way to provide comfort or relieve stress for students and staff.

The district's policy indicates that each dog must be trained, certified and insured as a therapy dog. The handler is responsible for keeping the dog on a leash and out of areas where food is prepared or eaten.

Therapy dogs are allowed under the discretion of both the principal and superintendent. Parents are notified of the presence of a therapy dog and are given a chance to opt their child out of making contact with it.

Karen Stipp, an associate professor in the school of social work at Illinois State University, said people may think having an animal in the same room as a child could be distracting, but it actually can help with the child's focus.

"This is not babying students, it's preparing students so they can learn," Stipp said. "This helps students in elementary school, middle school and high school, but also at the university level."

Other than dogs, Stipp said she has seen cats, fish and rabbits in animal-assisted therapies — it really depends on the individual and what they deem therapeutic.

So far, Shook said, having a therapy dog like Milo has only brought a positive impact at Stevenson Elementary.

"He's just a big lump of love," Shook said. "His effect is oftentimes greater than what we can do for the students as a principal or social worker."

Bloomington Junior High School Social Worker Michelle Rothwell said she started to bring Lambeau, a 6-year-old golden retriever, to school in 2017 after she had just certified him.

Now, Lambeau typically spends two to three days per week with students, Rothwell said. By 3 p.m., he is exhausted and seems to have absorbed all the stress and anxiety from everyone he met throughout the day.

"He seems to find those that need him," Rothwell said. "It's been really cool being on the other end of the leash and just seeing the connections he makes with kids."

Rothwell said there have been instances where a student will disclose abuse to Lambeau two weeks before they tell her, and other cases where a student cannot sleep at home but will fall fast asleep with Lambeau for hours.

Stipp said there is evidence that points toward animals assisting in trauma therapy, as children and adults regulate intense emotions so they can gain control over post-traumatic stress reactions.

"When you have the therapy animal helping them become calm and regulating their emotions, then you can teach them some better choices and build those new neural pathways," Stipp said. "They're going to get to a better place much faster than just telling a child to straighten up."

Washington Elementary also has a therapy dog in Livvy, a 2-year-old blue heeler and Australian shepherd mix.

Volunteer handler Debbie Mattingly said she has worked in therapy for over 30 years and adopted Livvy when she retired, with the intent to train her as a therapy dog.

"When we are looking for a dog, I'm looking for a dog that is very calm, has a good temperament and they have to be at least a year old," Mattingly said. "I'm really looking at the relationship between the handler and the dog."

Francis Godfrey, a social worker at Washington, said teachers recommend that students struggling with attendance, anxiety or other issues meet with Mattingly and Livvy.

"We really love to have Livvy here because she really calms them down," Godfrey said. "Our hope with Livvy is to have her here all year and hopefully for more years to come."

Oakland Elementary School Psychologist Cyndy Alvarez said she initially worked at BJHS and saw all the benefits of Lambeau, which prompted her to train her own therapy dog, Mateo, a 3-year-old half Australian shepherd and half poodle.

"There's so much research showing the lower cortisol level and ... he also becomes a talking point for many kids who struggle with social skills," Alvarez said. "Even our staff and teachers are using him therapeutically."

Alvarez said Mateo helps with teaching students how to approach a dog and how to ask an owner or handler for permission before they reach out to pet the dog.

In other ways, Mateo serves as a connection to Alvarez as students seek out another safe adult in the building to reach out to, said fourth grade teacher Dawn Conroy.

"There will be times where Dr. Alvarez will come into the classroom as I'm teaching and she will go around the room allowing for the students to interact with him," Conroy said. "Once they leave, I can already feel the students engaging more with the lesson."

Now, Rothwell said she is training a 9-month-old puppy to be introduced to the district sometime soon.

"We're really fortunate that District 87 supports the therapy dogs, because I think that is huge benefit of being in this district," Rothwell said. "I just feel like we need more; they do amazing work."