DeWitt County Museum to hold ribbon cutting Sunday

CLINTON — The C.H. Moore Homestead and DeWitt County Museum, 219 E. Woodlawn St., Clinton, will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday in celebration of the "Buy-A-Board" porch project.
The DeWitt County Museum Association's "Buy-A-Board" campaign started in 2016 and solicited funds to repair and restore the museum's front porch. The project was completed this year. Everyone who donated to the project, as well as DCMA members and the general public, are invited to the event. An assortment of wines, punch, cheese and crackers will be available during the event.
The ribbon cutting will take place at 2:30 p.m.
The museum will be closed to tours and shopping on that day. Regular hours will resume Tuesday.
History photos: Clinton's Apple 'n Pork Festival
Stew
1983: Clarence Buck of El Paso stirs the community stew at the Apple 'n Pork Festival.
H&R file photo
Sheep wool
1986: Sally Wash says dog hair is much cleaner than sheep wool.
H&R file photo
Art show
1984: Looking at the art sh ow are Wayne Wilberg of LaPorte, Ind., and grandson Jody Gourley of Rolling Prairie, Ind.
H&R file photo
Taking a ride
1990: Bob McMath sits on an International F-12 built in 1936.
H&R file photo
Finding a spot
1991: The thousands on hand made finding a place tos it and eat difficult but visitors didn't seem to mind.
H&R file photo
Making brooms
1991: Jacob Cramer, a broom making from Virginia, Ill, demonstrated his tecnique at the Apple and Pork Festival in Clinton.
H&R file photo
Crafty artisan
1990: Woodcarver Bob Sprengelmeyer of Bloomington practices his craft Saturday afternoon at the 22nd annual Apple 'n Pork Festival in Cilnton.
H&R file photo
Yum!
1988: Kim Harris of Decatur munches corn while waiting for apple fritters Saturday at the Apple 'n Pork Festival.
H&R file photo
Museum
1990: The Lloyd Bidner barn, a new attraction at the festival, houses antique farm equipment, including a wagon, right, built by Lawrence Weaver Sr. of Decatur in 1907.
H&R file photo
Carousel crafting
1990: John Sutton of Lincoln continues his latest restoration project under the watchful eyes of visitors to the 22nd annual Apple 'n Pork Festival in Clinton. Sutton restores antique horses from carousels dating back to the early 1900s.
H&R file photo
Food tents
1979: Lines stream from food tents at the center of Apple and Pork Festival activities.
H&R file photo
Apple butter
1981: Ellis Seaton of clinton stirs apple butter.
H&R file photo
Corn-on-the-cob
1984: Judy Martin and Jeanne McLaren, both of Bloomington, sample corn-on-the-cob.
H&R file photo
Thousands of visitors
1978: Thousands made their annual pilgrimage to Clinton for the food and fun festival.
H&R file photo
Bird's eye view
1977: The barn loft gives a bird's eye view of the Clinton Apple and Pork Festival.
H&R file photo
Weaving skills
1982: As he did at last year's Apple 'n Pork Festival, Joseph Kafka of Mount Pulaski will again display the craft of basket-making.
H&R file photo
Serving apple cider
1984: whether it's hot and sunny or cool and rainy, visitors to the annual Apple and Pork Festival welcome a chance to refresh themselves. And, the many food and drink vendors on the grounds are more than happy to help out. At last year's festival these unidentified costumed young women were among the servers.
H&R file photo
Eating an ear of corn
1991: There was plenty of food available at the opening of the two-day event. At right, Bob Shaffer of Decatur and his wife Sue, shared an ear of corn as they waited in the long line for ham sandwiches.
H&R file photo
Farming legends
1992: David Laesch and son Russ, 15, of Mount Pulaski, wander among the farming legends Saturday morning at the Apple and Pork Festival in Clinton.
H&R fil ephoto
Fun at the festival
1986: A pair of life-sized stuffed dolls drew the attention of this woman and child ruding the 18th annual Apple 'n Pork Festival.
H&R fil ephoto
19th Century setting
1984: Radio in the foreground serves as reminder of modern times in 19th Century setting.
H&R file photo
Juicy bite
1987: Nine-month-old David Enger savors a crispy, chewy and juicy caramel apple on Saturday during the annual Apple 'N Pork Festival in Clinton.
H&R file photo
Bargain hunters
1987: A crowd gathers around the flea market at Clinton's Apple 'N Pork Festival.
H&R file photo
Dulcimer
1986: Bob Ryburn of Ellsworth shows Jeanne Capranica of Springfield how to play the dulcimer.
H&R file photo
Enjoying an apple
1987: David Enger enjoys a caramel apple at the Apple 'N Pork Festival.
H&R file photo
Admiring pottery
1985: Victoria Baker, Oakwood, and Lillian Bobrosky, Danville, admire pottery at the flea market.
H&R file photo
Militiamen
1984: Militiamen Chuck Franklin, left, of Bloomington and Robert Burns of Decatur fire.
H&R file photo
The Y Players
1984: The Y Players presented hourly patriotic revues both days.
H&R file photo
Chess players
1980: Winfield Scott checkmates Steve Barbas of Bloomington, one of several simultaneous opponents.
H&R file photo
Woodworking
1981: Davie Griffith learned woodworking in an adult education class.
H&R file photo
Hnters and traders
1986: Tom Addison points out to two boys what hunters and traders used in the 1700s.
H&R file photo
Parking
1986: The Snelsons of clinton charged $2 for parking on their yard.
H&R file photo
Listening to jazz
1987: Dick Butrum of Clinton and Thelma Berry of Decatur listen to jazz at the festival.
H&R file photo
Shaving
1985: Dealer Ken Seibel, Chicago, shaves with antique mirror - and McDonald's cup.
H&R file photo
Art exhibit
1984: The art exhibit at last year's festival received scrutiny from these two visitors.
H&R file photo
Painting pumpkins
1986: Amanda Bruce of Clinton is developing a serious craft painting cartoonlike faces on pumpkins.
H&R file photo
1930 log cutter
1984: don Campbell, Clinton, demonstrates the operation of a 1930 log cutter.
H&R file photo
Suit of armor
1985: Dave Granto f Bloomington admires a suit of armor.
H&R file photo
Ham and beans
1988: The nip of fall and a touch of rain were in the air, but they just added flavor to the abundance of fine foods and Clinton's 20th annual Apple 'n Pork Festival. Chick Rogers, left, of Maroa and Red Lamb of Bloomington warm up with bowls of ham and beans.
H&R file photo
Apple 'n Pork fun
1982: Just one of the many tasty foods available are "river rat potatoes" being prepared by Robert Laramee of Clinton.
H&R file photo
Funnel cakes
1977: Kappa Delta Phi sorority worked over hot stoves all day preparing funnel cakes.
H&R file photo
