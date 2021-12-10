 Skip to main content
DeWitt County Museum to hold ribbon cutting Sunday

CLINTON — The C.H. Moore Homestead and DeWitt County Museum, 219 E. Woodlawn St., Clinton, will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday in celebration of the "Buy-A-Board" porch project.

The DeWitt County Museum Association's "Buy-A-Board" campaign started in 2016 and solicited funds to repair and restore the museum's front porch. The project was completed this year. Everyone who donated to the project, as well as DCMA members and the general public, are invited to the event. An assortment of wines, punch, cheese and crackers will be available during the event.

The ribbon cutting will take place at 2:30 p.m.

The museum will be closed to tours and shopping on that day. Regular hours will resume Tuesday. 

Here's a glimpse of the sights, sounds, and good eats people experienced Sunday at the DeWitt County Museum's annual fundraiser event.

