CLINTON — The DeWitt County Master Gardeners will host two classes at Weldon Springs State Park in Clinton.

The classes will be from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26 and Saturday, Sept. 16 at the Union Schoolhouse, 4734 Weldon Springs Road.

Attendees will learn how to identify monarch butterflies in their life cycle and how to support them in a home landscape at the August session.

In September, attendees will learn how to support native bees in the garden and build a mason bee home.

The sessions are free, but advance registration is required at go.illinois.edu/park. Participants can register up to one day before the session.

Call 217-762-2191 or contact bmiglin@illinois.edu for more information.

