CLINTON — DeWitt County 4-H is seeking volunteers to help plant 25 oak trees as part of the 4-H Green Communities Tree Program.

The program is a partnership between Illinois 4-H and the Illinois Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts Forestry Committee. Planting new trees can help combat environmental issues like carbon neutrality and nutrient runoff, according to a news release.

The DeWitt County Savanna Tree Planting will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 1, in Weldon Springs State Park, 4734 Weldon Springs Road, Clinton.

Illinois use to support 14 million acres of trees, but suddenly dropped to 3 million acres, the news release said. Today, there are 5 million acres of trees in Illinois.

Throughout the spring, 4-H youth in DeWitt and 38 other Illinois counties will each plant a group of 25 oak trees on public properties in their county. The groups will help bring new life to oak-hickory forests under threat in Illinois, with total plantings of about 950 new trees. Prairie Materials provided support for the program.

Those interested in participating in the DeWitt County planting can contact 4-H Program Coordinator Eric Eickmeier at 217-762-2191.

Best small towns to live in across America Best small towns to live in across America #50. Bexley, Ohio #49. Ridgewood, New Jersey #48. Granville, Ohio #47. Manhasset Hills, New York #46. Madison, Mississippi #45. Wayland, Massachusetts #44. Aspinwall, Pennsylvania #43. Frontenac, Missouri #42. Homewood, Alabama #41. Princeton, New Jersey #40. Syosset, New York #39. Ballwin, Missouri #38. Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin #37. Short Pump, Virginia #36. Mount Lebanon Township, Pennsylvania #35. Princeton Junction, New Jersey #34. Madeira, Ohio #33. Cinco Ranch, Texas #32. Narberth, Pennsylvania #31. Innsbrook, Virginia #30. Decatur, Georgia #29. Boalsburg, Pennsylvania #28. Cayuga Heights, New York #27. Brighton, New York #26. Cascades, Virginia #25. South Kensington, Maryland #24. Great Neck Gardens, New York #23. Shaker Heights, Ohio #22. Prairie Village, Kansas #21. Jericho, New York #20. Olivette, Missouri #19. Swarthmore, Pennsylvania #18. Long Grove, Illinois #17. Clarendon Hills, Illinois #16. Stone Ridge, Virginia #15. Morrisville, North Carolina #14. North Potomac, Maryland #13. Brentwood, Missouri #12. Great Neck Plaza, New York #11. Ottawa Hills, Ohio #10. Oakwood, Ohio #9. Houserville, Pennsylvania #8. Ardmore, Pennsylvania #7. Clayton, Missouri #6. Holly Hills, Colorado #5. Los Alamos, New Mexico #4. Richmond Heights, Missouri #3. Okemos, Michigan #2. Penn Wynne, Pennsylvania #1. Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania