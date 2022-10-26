Developers in Bloomington-Normal evolve with growing housing demand

Editor's note: This is part of a series examining the state of McLean County's housing market.

RELATED COVERAGE:

BLOOMINGTON — Single-family homes have defined Bloomington-Normal for decades, sprawling away from the city and town cores. Developers have long since mastered the low-rise apartment, as well as the student-targeted rental.

But a recent study of the area’s housing indicates that’s not enough anymore.

“We can use more variety,” said Patrick Hoban, president and CEO of the Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council. “... We need more condos or row homes or lifestyle centers that are higher-end rentals.”

Bloomington-Normal has experienced notable population growth in the last two years, straining the housing market. As community demographics shift, economic and community leaders are reconsidering where and what type of new residential developments should be built.

The EDC coordinated a regional housing market analysis earlier this year with St. Louis firm Development Strategies and other local groups. The need for more housing diversity was a key theme from the results.

Hoban, as well as city and town leaders, have worked to push for the development of the urban cores, seeking to add more multi-family residential space where offices might have been.

“Not everybody is ready for that same three- to five-bedroom, which was really built for our insurance community,” Hoban said, in reference to McLean County’s largest employer, State Farm.

The analysis suggests that adding more “higher-end” rentals could create a ripple effect that would ultimately free up housing for those with lower incomes. When tenants rent units aimed at lower market levels than they could afford, that decreases supply for lower-income people, who have fewer options to begin with.

The study also concluded more high-end rentals would give some residents the chance to move out of their single-family homes, adding available houses to the strained, low-inventory market.

‘They’re already here’

One development company aiming to address the community’s needs is Eagle View Partners, based in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

“We really sort of cater to demographics, and we like to call them pre-suburban and post-suburban. What we mean by that is sort of both demographics, I think, who like to live an active lifestyle in an urban center that has the amenities all right nearby,” said Audrey Kittrell, president of the company that has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Town of Normal to develop the properties known as Trail East and Trail West in uptown.

She and Eagle View founder and CEO Mark Kittrell described the “pre-suburban” population as post-college young professionals, renters in their mid-20s to 40s who are new to the community.

“We find those folks very interested in this type of housing,” Mark Kittrell said. “They’re more like ‘We want to set up and we want to be there for a few years and see how the job works out and how we like the community,’ etc.”

The “post-suburban” demographic is on the other end of their career, typically empty nesters and people seeking to downsize.

“Folks that are coming out of their 3,000-square-feet single-family home, whatever the case may be,” Mark Kittrell said. They may be seeking a lifestyle in which they don’t have to maintain a house and a lawn, instead wanting to be “footloose and fancy free, as they say.”

Despite the intent to target the young professional demographic, the EDC study noted a lack of growth in that segment, recording a 5% decline between 2010 and 2020 in the population of residents aged 25 to 34 with a bachelor’s degree.

Hoban noted the presence of multiple higher education institutions — Illinois State and Illinois Wesleyan universities, plus Heartland Community College — creates opportunity to grow the local workforce with new graduates. The EDC wants to find ways to keep them in the community, and ensuring they can find housing is a major factor.

“If a student graduates, they need somewhere to live after the fact,” he said. “They might get the job, but we need some kind of transitional housing from student into full-time employee so that’s what we’re missing in that as well.”

Beyond just adding more units, Kathleen Lorenz, community investment director for United Way and Normal Town Council member, agreed the area needs more diversity of housing options.

The need for more, and varied, housing is part of why she supported the changes to the Weldon Reserve project, which was the name given to the third addition to the Wintergreen subdivision between Franzen Nature Area and Carden Park in northeast Normal.

“Under current market conditions, you can see why that would be brought forward,” she said.

Instead of being expanded as solely single-family homes as it had initially been built, the town council approved a measure last month to rezone the subdivision allowing for mixed residential, including duplexes.

Zach Dietmeier, plant communications and policy manager at Rivian Automotive, said he was supportive of the housing study, not only because Rivian has had such a significant impact on the housing market but also from a community marketing perspective, this data can help facilitate more meaningful conversations with potential developers.

He agreed diversifying the housing stock could help to attract young professionals to the area, though he noted the new employees joining the 6,660-worker plant range from those bringing families with the hopes of finding a house and those in their early 20s who need a good rental option.

“We’re encouraging kind of an ‘all of the above’ approach,” Dietmeier said. “It’s very much a balance between what we say, the old ‘Field of Dreams’ analogy — ‘if you build it, they will come.’ Well, in our case, we need to build it because they’re already here.”

Trending outward

Development in Bloomington-Normal has been pushing away from the urban core and eastward for several decades, according to the EDC report.

“The largest concentrations of newer housing — built after 1990 — are located in the northeast portions of Normal and eastern portions of Bloomington,” it noted.

Bloomington City Manager Tim Gleason previously told The Pantagraph a high concentration of building permits have come along the city’s east side in the last two years, though some are spread throughout.

Given the recent surge in population, developers have taken to building out their existing subdivisions, which also tend to fall away from the core and toward the outskirts.

BJ Armstrong, a managing broker for Keller Williams real estate who also owns BJ Armstrong Custom Homes, said he has seen this in subdivisions on every corner of the city and town’s combined outer borders.

Hoban said he’s “not a fan” of the sprawl and wants to encourage infill development instead.

“We have infrastructure in the core, it’s better long term to take advantage of that infrastructure in the center and it creates a more walkable community anyway, compared to the continual growth on the outskirts,” he said.

The EDC analysis found of the more than 500 housing units added in the last three years, more than 82% were on the periphery or in unincorporated McLean County as traditional single-family suburban developments.

However, the report also acknowledged the challenges of infill development, where land acquisition can be more complicated and take more time.

Solutions and new projects

“We just need more rooftops,” Lorenz said.

Besides the question of type and location, the Normal council member said residential development in general is the only possible long-term solution to the community’s housing shortage, not just affordable housing or high-end units.

Local government needs to encourage development as much as possible, Lorenz added. That includes making sure municipal leaders are cooperative and easy to work with so developers are willing to commit.

“Land-use and regulation are where government can play a role, and you can make them easy or you can make them complicated,” she said.

Even from her position on town council and with United Way, Lorenz said she did not anticipate the local housing shortage. She doubts anyone did, as the pandemic was impossible to predict and the sudden, rapid growth of Rivian and Ferrero was also not foreseen even just a few years ago.

The lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic are part of the reason why the Town of Normal pursued a development plan for Trail East and Trail West that prioritized residential over office space. After large segments of the population transitioned to working at home in the first year of the pandemic, Hoban and other community leaders have said they realized the need for more housing outweighed the need for office space.

Frank Beck, director of the Stevenson Center for Community and Economic Development at ISU, said the long-term solution for the housing shortage is to allow the economy to adjust, including both adding new construction and letting prices peak.

Like Lorenz, he said municipal leaders need to think ahead about where development could go and what incentives need to be in place to get it there. That could include changing zoning ordinances to encourage infill instead of new development on the outskirts.

Mark Kittrell said part of what drew them to uptown Normal was its similarity to Cedar Falls — home to the University of Northern Iowa.

“We love the site, literally love the site,” he said. “Its adjacency to the uptown area, and the train depot and transportation, right nearby to the campus are all just very attractive for us. We’ve found the town to be very amenable to the ideas that we’ve had, and we’re super excited to be able to apply what we’ve learned.”

Mark Kittrell said Trail East and West have been the company’s main priority and focus since signing the memo of understanding with the town.

Eagle View Partners’ proposed development would add about 198,400 square feet of mixed-use space, including commercial office, retail and restaurant space. The proposal includes two buildings, standing five to six stories, on each side of Constitution Boulevard between West College Avenue and Uptown Circle.

Mark Kittrell said 150 to 160 apartment units would be added on the upper floors of the buildings, all managed by Eagle View Partners.

Normal City Manager Pam Reece said the development plans will be brought back to council next month.

In downtown Bloomington, a long-vacated building that was formerly home to CII East Bar and Lounge is finding new life in residential development.

Catalyst Construction Inc. reached a development agreement with the city in April to invest at least $4 million to redevelop 102 S. East St. Plans include adding eight traditional apartment units and four short-term rental apartments, managed by Normal-based property management company Young America.

The first floor will feature 5,600 square feet of private office space occupied by Northwestern Mutual, which also secured naming rights to the building through its agreement with Catalyst.

Work has begun on the project, starting with demolition and framing. Exterior tuck pointing is almost entirely complete, and painters were able to clean and stain a majority of the brick, which gives the building a darker look and provides a long-lasting solution with minimal maintenance over time, said Robbie Osenga, business development director for Catalyst.

He added that he and Catalyst president Andy Kaufmann hope the work on this project will complement and supplement city officials’ planned streetscape enhancement project, expected to begin next spring.

“Our hope is that we can keep working our way towards projects to help take advantage of that streetscape project with another development and make it more meaningful,” Osenga said.

Plans for a residential site are also in the works for a former ISU property known as the Shelbourne Apartments, just off Linden Street in Normal.

Mike Mapes and DJ Powell, who work in real estate and development, have partnered to form 300 Spot Holdings LLC and purchase property at 300 E. Shelbourne Drive for $1,085,500.

Plans call for the renovation of the complex’s 100 apartment units, as well as the addition of green space and duplexes. The now 51-year-old apartment complex once housed ISU international students, graduate students and students with families before the university board voted to sell it, having determined that upgrades would be too costly.

Mapes and Powell are also considering a retirement home on the site, which covers around 26 total acres.

The project is expected to take years to complete. But the demand is there already: “We already have people that are interested in renting from us,” Mapes said in August.

Pantagraph journalists Kelsey Watznauer, Mateusz Janik and Connor Wood contributed to this report.