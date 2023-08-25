NORMAL — Thousands of dehumidifiers and air conditioners have been recalled due to extreme heat and fire risk.

More than 1.5 million dehumidifiers, including brand names GE, Kenmore, SoleuAir, Seabreeze and Norpole, have been added to the list of previously recalled dehumidifiers by Gree Electric Appliances, which manufactures these products for those brands.

While this is a nationwide recall, the Normal Fire Department said in a news release that it has responded to several fires and close-call incidents over the past few years that were caused by recalled humidifiers.

“We cannot emphasize this enough: If you have a dehumidifier running in your home, you should immediately check to see if it has been recalled or unplug it until you can verify one way or another. If it is recalled, stop using it immediately and contact the manufacturer,” NFD Public Information Officer Matt Swaney stated.

The latest recall was announced by the Consumer Product Safety Commission and affects 42 additional models of dehumidifiers manufactured between January 2011 and February 2014. Gree received reports of at least 23 fires, 688 incidents of overheating, and $168,000 in property damage with the recalled dehumidifiers.

The original recall of the affected dehumidifiers was first announced in September 2013, updated in October, expanded in 2014, re-announced in May 2014, and again in November 2016. The CPSC evaluated the recalled dehumidifiers and found that they can overheat, smoke and catch fire, which can lead to serious injury or death.

There have been reports of four deaths potentially associated with Gree dehumidifiers, all involving adults who died from house fires that may have been caused by recalled dehumidifiers. One death occurred in 2016 in Ohio, and three more in 2022, one in Iowa and two in Missouri.

Visit cpsc.gov or global.gree.com for more information.

