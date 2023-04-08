HEYWORTH — A Decatur woman has died after a Friday afternoon crash near Heyworth, in McLean County.
Units from Illinois State Police Troop 5 responded at about 12:30 p.m. Friday to a crash on northbound U.S. Route 51 at Route 136, according to a statement from ISP on Saturday.
Preliminary investigation indicates two vehicles were traveling north on Route 51 when one vehicle struck the other from behind, the statement read. The driver of the vehicle in front, a 44-year-old-woman from Decatur, was transported to an area hospital and was pronounced deceased. The driver of the vehicle behind it, a 19-year-old male from Aurora, was not injured.
ISP said the northbound lanes of Route 51 were closed during the investigation and reopened at about 4:50 p.m.
No further information on the circumstances of the crash or the name of the deceased was available Saturday afternoon.
