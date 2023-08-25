BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois Day of the Dozer will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at the McLean County Fairgrounds.

Children will have the opportunity to see, ride and drive heavy construction equipment, like dozers and excavators, alongside a professional operator. This will be the 19th year of the event.

There will also be semi-trucks, farming, construction and emergency vehicles on display, as well as the world's largest sandbox and other kid-friendly activities. Food and souvenirs will be available.

Tickets are $6 for kids in advance and $7 at the gate. Adults get in free. Admission includes a souvenir hard hat. Tickets can be purchased at dayofthedozer.net.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Stay 4 Project.

Contact 309-828-3406 or gplife@stay4.org for more information.

Photos: Day of the Dozer Shannon Dault with Avery and Hunter Zach and Allie Freeman with Cooper and Lincoln Digging ISU athlete volunteers Matt Chastain, Ricky Torres and Antonio Reeves Ryan Cookson holding Elyse Fun in the sand Gianna Montenegro, Janet Vences holding Gianna Montenegro, Edward Montenegro Andre and Kaitlynn Ellis with Kingsley and Cameron Aubrey Swanson with Logan Carrie Wojton with Max and Jack Trey Johnson Collin Flynn Anthony Tibbs Bookmobile Private 1st Class Cole Young and Sergeant John Carpenter Bob Wills in the Survive Alive house Survive Alive house Beautiful day of the event Great Plains Life Foundation directors Paul Segobiano and Liz Skinner

