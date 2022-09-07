Day of the Dozer set for Saturday

BLOOMINGTON — The 18th annual Day of the Dozer will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the McLean County Fairgrounds in Bloomington.

Kids will have the opportunity to see and ride heavy construction and farming equipment, including dozers and excavators, with a professional operator at their side. More than 11,000 kids have attended this event.

Farming, construction and emergency vehicles will also be on exhibit, as well as the world's largest sandbox and other kid-friendly activities. Food, refreshments and souvenirs will also be available.

Tickets for kids are $6 in advance or $7 at the gate. Admission includes a souvenir hard hat. Tickets may be purchased in advance at Hy-Vee Bloomington, The School Shop, Iron Coyote Park and Stark Excavating. Tickets are not required for adults.

Major sponsors include Stark Excavating, Finnigan Farms, Radio Bloomington and WMBD-WYZZ TV. Honorary Chairmen are David Stark, CEO of Stark Excavating and local agricultural leader, Jim Finnigan.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the "Stay 4" Project, a local initiative designed to address the high school dropout crisis and help low-income students that demonstrate the ability to succeed yet are at risk for dropping out.

Visit dayofthedozer.net or contact 309-828-3406 or gplife@stay4.org for more information.