Day of the Dozer event postponed in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — The Day of the Dozer event hosted by the Great Plains Life Foundation, scheduled for Sept. 25 at the McLean County Fairgrounds, has been postponed until the spring.

The planning committee made the decision to reschedule the event as a result of rising COVID numbers in younger kids, who cannot be vaccinated at this point, and for the safety of their families, the machine operators and volunteers.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The health and safety of the community and all those involved with Day of the Dozer is our top priority and at the forefront of all decisions at this time,” said Paul Segobiano, director of development for the Great Plains LIFE Foundation. “It’s disappointing when this cherished event which is so anticipated by children here in the central Illinois area cannot continue as planned this year, but we look forward to coming back bigger and better next year, and offering a unique one-of-a-kind experience for kids.”

Proceeds from the event benefit the Stay 4 Project, a local initiative designed to address the high school drop-out issue and help low-income students who demonstrate the ability to succeed, but are at risk of dropping out.

Tickets already purchased for this year may be refunded or will be good for the 2022 event. Contact 309-828-3406 or gplife@stay4.org for questions.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.