NORMAL — Local chapters of the Daughters and Sons of the American Revolution will hold a joint meeting at 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15.

The event, hosted by the Letitia Green Chapter of DAR and Gen. Joseph Bartholomew Chapter of SAR, will commemorate the U.S. Constitution, which was signed on Sept. 17, 1787.

The meeting will be held at the Grace Church Activity Center, 1311 Hovey Ave., in Normal.

Robert Irons of Illinois Wesleyan University will be the keynote speaker.

DAR and SAR will award several members of law enforcement, fire safety and emergency medical services with certificates and medals, presented by Steve Kern, chairman of the public service and heroism committee of SAR.

The activity center can be accessed from the Grace Church main parking lot off of Hovey Avenue by proceeding around the south end of the main church building. Refreshments will be served following the meeting.

