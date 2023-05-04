BLOOMINGTON — A Danville man was sentenced to 44 years in prison on Thursday for a 2022
assault of an Illinois State Trooper.
Turner
MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Randy M. Turner was arrested in May 2022 following a traffic stop on northbound Interstate 55 near Chenoa.
Turner had been pulled over for driving over 100 mph, authorities said. Prosecutors previously displayed dashboard camera video that showed Turner tackling the officer to the ground and punching him after a brief conversation. He also took control of the trooper's pepper spray.
A DUI citation said Turner admitted to smoking phencyclidine, or PCP, which is a dissociative hallucinogenic drug.
Judge William Yoder said the incident could have turned out much differently if not for the intervention of a passerby, who had a firearm and a concealed carry permit.
The trooper, Matthew Niehaus, said in court that he suffered fractured vertebrae as a result of the attack.
In March, Turner was found guilty of disarming a peace officer, a Class 1 felony; attempting to disarm a peace officer, a Class 2 felony; unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, a Class 2 felony; six counts of aggravated battery of a peace officer, a Class 2 felony; and attempted possession of a stolen motor vehicle, a Class 3 felony.
Yoder sentenced Turner to 30 years in prison for the Class 1 felony and seven years apiece for two of the Class 2 felonies, with those sentences to be served consecutively.
The sentences for the remaining charges, seven years apiece for the aggravated battery of a police officer charges and five years for the attempted possession of a stolen motor vehicle charge, are to be served concurrently, meaning they will not extend Turner's time in prison.
During sentencing, First Assistant State’s Attorney Brad Rigdon cited Turner's lengthy criminal record and mentioned previous statements from Turner stating he would've done anything to escape the situation.
"(Turner) did what he did because he chose to do so," Rigdon said.
Turner apologized to Niehaus in court and said he was not in the right state of mind.
"I didn't have control like I have control now," Turner said.
