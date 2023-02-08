BLOOMINGTON — A Danvers man has been sentenced to five and a half years in prison for the criminal sexual assault of a girl under the age of 18.

Alexander B. Smith, 23, was facing two counts of criminal sexual assault, a Class 1 felony, and two counts of criminal sexual abuse, a Class 2 felony. Prosecutors say he engaged in sexual activity with a girl younger than 16, knowing she could not legally give consent.

But on Tuesday, Smith pleaded guilty to one count of criminal sexual assault. Had he been convicted of a first-degree felony, Smith could have been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

As part of the plea agreement, Judge William Yoder sentenced Smith to five and a half years in prison. Smith also was ordered to pay $15,240 in fines and fees.

Smith would be credited for 508 days served in prison. Once he is released, Smith will be on mandatory supervised release for three years to life.

Smith had been sentenced to six and a half years in prison last year for the transfer of obscene photos to a minor.

It had been determined that in February and March 2021, Smith had communicated via Instagram with a girl whom he knew to be younger than 16, prosecutors previously said. A subsequent investigation and search of Smith's phone uncovered 21 videos and 462 images of child pornography.

In addition to this sentence, Smith was required to register as a sex offender and pay $2,000 in restitution.

