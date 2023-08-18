DANVERS — Danvers Days are underway and will continue through Sunday.

Saturday events include coffee and doughnuts with the Danvers Historical Society, 8 a.m.; a rummage sale, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.; a Golf Cart Rodeo, 9 a.m.; vendor fair, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; laser tag and inflatables, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; slide show, 1 p.m.; "funbelievable" balloons, 3-5 p.m.; fire department pork chop dinner, 4-7 p.m.; bossy bingo, 5 p.m.; raffle drawings and silent auction, 6-9 p.m.; and fireworks, 9 p.m.

Bands will include 2 Flights Down Band, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; Stephanie Foster Band, 2-5 p.m.; and the Mikey Horn Band, 6-9 p.m.

Sunday events will include a community church service, 9:30 a.m.; brunch and worship concert, 10:30 a.m.; vendor fair, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; and a parade at 1 p.m., with lineup beginning at 11 a.m.

The three-day festival will culminate with a bubble party after the parade.

For more information, go to danversdays.org and facebook.com/danvers.days.

