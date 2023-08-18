DANVERS — Danvers Days are underway and will continue through Sunday.
Saturday events include coffee and doughnuts with the Danvers Historical Society, 8 a.m.; a rummage sale, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.; a Golf Cart Rodeo, 9 a.m.; vendor fair, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; laser tag and inflatables, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; slide show, 1 p.m.; "funbelievable" balloons, 3-5 p.m.; fire department pork chop dinner, 4-7 p.m.; bossy bingo, 5 p.m.; raffle drawings and silent auction, 6-9 p.m.; and fireworks, 9 p.m.
Bands will include 2 Flights Down Band, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; Stephanie Foster Band, 2-5 p.m.; and the Mikey Horn Band, 6-9 p.m.
Sunday events will include a community church service, 9:30 a.m.; brunch and worship concert, 10:30 a.m.; vendor fair, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; and a parade at 1 p.m., with lineup beginning at 11 a.m.
The three-day festival will culminate with a bubble party after the parade.
Blacksmith Bill Kauffman keeps an ancient craft alive
Blacksmith Bill Kauffman heats a piece of steel in a micro forge in his shop in rural Danvers, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. The small forge is heated with propane and is perfect for forming wire and small rods that could melt in his larger coal fired forge.
Blacksmith Bill Kauffman works on a glowing steel rod in his shop in rural Danvers. The former technician who worked for National Cash Register is one of a growing number of artisans who are preserving the techniques required to make everything from tools to fine art with forged steel.
Bill Kauffman walks across the snow to his Blacksmith shop in rural Danvers, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. Kauffman makes everything from tools to decorative arts with steel he pounds from rods and bars into his craft items.
Blacksmith Bill Kauffman would seem to use every type of hammer known to man in his shop in rural Danvers, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
Blacksmith Bill Kauffman twisted steel rod to make the basis for a decorative light in his shop in rural Danvers, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
Blacksmith Bill Kauffman built the intricate steel decorations on a steel gate in his shop in rural Danvers.
Blacksmith Bill Kauffman walks into his shop in rural Danvers, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. He is an avid promoter of the ancient craft that is among the oldest in the world.
A steel dragon blacksmith Bill Kauffman built himself guards his home in rural Danvers, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
Blacksmith Bill Kauffman pounds a glowing steel rod in his shop in rural Danvers. The coal-fired furnace in the back of the shop can make enough heat to turn a steel bar into a puddle of molten metal.
010922-blm-loc-10blacksmith
Blacksmith Bill Kauffman built a steel cross he intends to have placed at his grave as he looks at some of his creations outside his shop in rural Danvers, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
