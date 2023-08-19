DANVERS — Even though the prize may not seem like much, competitive spirits shone through at the Golf Cart Rodeo during the 41st annual Danvers Days festival.

Lou Barnard, chairman for the Danvers Days Committee, called the competition "hot."

"We're fighting for a $5 gift card," he joked. "When there's $5 gift cards on the line, you've got to do anything you can to get that thing acquired."

Danvers Days, which kicked off Friday and ends Sunday, featured live music, food trucks, vendors, bouncy houses and a fun atmosphere for the town of just over 1,000 residents. A parade is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday.

The Golf Cart Rodeo, despite the name, was an obstacle course that participants raced through on golf carts, UTVs or side-by-sides in teams of two.

The track ran about 500 feet long on a 2,500-foot plot and featured skill points with croquet mallets, smashing water balloons, tic-tac-toe, sharp turns around a tree, and a lot of stopping and starting.

Danvers residents Mindy Rennhack and Heather Kaeb raced to celebrate Rennhack's birthday.

"I thought it was kind of fun," Rennhack said. "We've lived here forever, and (this is) the first time we've done this."

Committee member Tamara Jones recently moved back to Central Illinois from Arizona to be in a small-town community.

"I love it," she said. "I grew up here, but a little further south. So I was looking forward to moving back and being closer to family. Danvers has been great."

She continued, "I like being part of a small community because it's very easy to get involved."

While town fairs are certainly not unique to Central Illinois, James said they are easier to approach.

"It's on a much bigger scale (in Arizona), so it's a lot harder, I think, to become involved," James said. "They have large fairs, but nothing small-town like this. It's a different feel.

Golf Cart Rodeo, you're not going to find that out in Arizona," she chuckled.

Barnard said the festival had several raffles for gifts and tools like a kayak, a smoker, yard tools and electronics.

But Danvers Days is about more than just raffles and rides. Lisa Blickhan said it's about "bringing families together."

Barry Knox, her partner, said, "My daughters and their guys came up, because they don't live in town. It gives us a day, a couple of days, to spend time together (and) have fun like this."

The family of six hadn't planned to race in the Golf Cart Rodeo.

"This morning, we all got up and said, 'Nobody's going to (race).' And here we are, all six of us did it," Knox said.

His adult daughters, Abbii and Rayvin, raced first, earning a respectable time just under two minutes.

Then their partners, Brennan Begeman of Mendon and Brenner Duesterhaus of Ursa, raced, finishing in 1 minute, 18 seconds.

Finally, Knox Blickhan took a spin on the course, crossing the finish line in 1 minute, 37 seconds.

The couple conceded to the younger gentlemen with only a small amount of chagrin.

Blickhan said, "The guys live by a 'do or die' (mentality)."

Knox smirked and said, "I'm pretty happy with our time. I'm not too sure the guys didn't have some tricks up their sleeves that I didn't catch up on."

