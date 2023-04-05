BLOOMINGTON — John Wyatt Danenberger and Cody Hendricks appear to be two of the four new faces joining the Bloomington City Council, based on unofficial election results.

Of the five open Bloomington City Council seats available in this consolidated election cycle, only two wards were contested.

Danenberger ran against Steven Nalefski in Ward 4, which will run from Jersey Avenue south past Oakland Avenue once the new boundaries go into effect in May.

"I’m here for the benefit of Bloomington. Any way that I can help the city of Bloomington is my goal,” Danenberger said. “My experience on the planning commission would help me view the packets (of council documents), read the packets, see where the money is coming in and see what’s best not only for Ward 4 but for the city in general.”

Danenberger received 1,051 votes and Nalefski 894.

Nalefski said he was happy with the voter turnout, which was way above average for this type of election and thanked all of the voters for their support. He added that he wished Danenberger well and hopes he will be a good addition to the council.

Hendricks ran against Jordan Baker in the Ward 6, which will cover most of downtown Bloomington.

Hendricks received 450 votes. Baker received 310.

Hendricks said one of his first duties as a council member will be to establish relationships with his fellow aldermen.

As a Pekin City Council member from 2011 to 2015, Hendricks said he wasn't able to build relationships with council members, which always led to little work getting done.

"For whatever criticism people may give to Bloomington, I think the best thing is that it's apparent to me going to meetings that they all do have a relationship (and) they all do communicate with each other," Hendricks said. "They may have different beliefs, different perspectives (and) different understandings but at the end of the day, I think they all really do talk to one another and build those relationships."

Baker could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.

Illinois Rep. Sharon Chung, D-Bloomington, said she supported Hendricks early on in his campaign and has been a friend of Danenberger for many years.

"I've been really supportive of both of their races," Chung said. "They've been wonderful people to work with and I'm just really excited to see what they do in Bloomington."

On Tuesday night, the Bloomington Election Commission reported 12,729 ballots cast out of 55,605 registered voters, a 22.9% voter turnout.

However, Luke Stremlau, executive director of the Bloomington Election Commission, said the commission sent about 6,000 mail-in ballots to residents and only 3,100 have been received as of Tuesday.

The two other new council members will be Jenna Kearns, who ran unopposed in Ward 1, and Kent Lee, who ran unopposed in Ward 8.

Donna Boelen, who represents Ward 2 and serves as mayor pro tem, also ran unopposed for her seat.

Boelen said she doesn't see any difficulties with the transition to a new council. However, the council could be lacking some institutional knowledge based on the number of new faces.

"I don't see the priorities changing very much, certainly not in the first year, simply because the budget is going to be voted on in April and the priority is obviously capital improvement," Boelen said.

69 photos of Bloomington-Normal landmarks under construction NORMAL CONSTRUCTION NORMAL STREET 3 012004 Downtown Normal lac DRAG ON UPTOWN BIZ 3 SAS UPTOWN NORMAL 3 SAS UPTOWN ECONOMY SAS UPTOWN ROUNDABOUT 2 SAS UPTOWN ROUNDABOUT LEAD SAS 013107 Medici's Restaurant 1 lac 013107 Medici's Restaurant 2 lac 031507 Medici Tree 1 lac 031507 Medici Tree 2 lac 070307 Medici LAC 021408 Medici 3 lac 011008 Medici 4 lac Medici, Nov. 1, 2007 Cardinal Court Illinois State University campus Cardinal Court Cardinal Court Dedication DESTIHL DESTIHL-2 DESTIHL-3 DESTIHL-4 TCS DESTIHL BREW 3 SAS ISU Student Fitness Center ISU Student Fitness Center ISU Student Fitness EIU Baseball TERMINAL DELAY 1 SAS.JPG TERMINAL DELAY 2 SAS.JPG 030707 Beaufort Closed 1 lac MARRIOTT HOTEL 7 CTM 072808 Uptown Normal 2 lac OSF CONSTRUCT 3 SAS OSF CONSTRUCT 2 SAS OSF CONSTRUCT 1 SAS OSF CONSTRUCT file 2 SAS OSF CONSTRUCT file 3 SAS Hospital projects advance Advocate Outpatient Advocate Outpatient AR Multimodal Transportation Center TRANS CENTER UPDATE LEAD SAS MULTIMODAL CENTER GROUND BREAKING TRANSPORTATION CENTER UPDATE 3 SAS AR Multimodal Transportation Center Multimodal Transport Multimodal Transport Uptown Station 1 Uptown Station 8 Store closures 1 K's vacancy 2 032614-blm-biz-1hyvee Real Estate 3 Real Estate 2 BCPA BCPA Convergence Convergence Convergence BCPA KIDS 1 SAS BCPA AMES FILE 3 SAS.JPG IWU buildings to open in January AMES FILE 3 SAS (1).JPG PROGRESS COVER DAY TWO 1.JPG 082003 The Ames Library 3 lac View more galleries and slideshows