BLOOMINGTON — After serving in the Illinois House of Representatives for more than 20 years, former Rep. Dan Brady said he is exploring a run for Congress in the 17th District.

The Bloomington Republican, who lost a bid for Illinois Secretary of State to Democrat Alexi Giannoulias in the midterm election, wrote in a news release that he will be meeting with voters, donors and family members in the coming works to determine how he can best serve the public.

"I have been successful in my public career because I believe service to others, and not harsh partisan rhetoric, is what our State and Country need," wrote Brady, who also once served as McLean County coroner.

"As coroner, I helped to convict murderers, as State Representative I championed college M.A.P. Grants for working families and as Deputy House Republican Leader I supported and was endorsed by labor and business," he continued. "Being my own man has provided me the knowledge, experience and dedication needed to be an effective representative, whether in Springfield or Washington, DC."

The 17th Congressional District, which contains a portion of McLean County and stretches as far north as Rockford, is represented by Democrat Eric Sorensen, who narrowly defeated Republican Esther Joy King in the midterm.

Brady also said he is considering running in the 88th Illinois House District, which he represented between 2001 and 2013.

The newly drawn 88th House District covers a portion of Bloomington and stretches down to parts of Decatur. It is represented by Dan Caulkins, a Decatur Republican who has said he will not seek reelection in 2024.

