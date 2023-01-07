Dad from Normal coaches kids to 'love the process,' on and off the ice

NORMAL — Some parents build their kids a swing set or playground, maybe a basketball hoop or even a treehouse.

Others, though...well, they build hockey rinks.

“It’s really kind of a gift to my boys,” said Ryan O’Connell, who installed a 40 feet by 60 feet hockey rink in a barn on his property on Linden Street in Normal.

He said he built the rink for his children and their friends to play hockey from around November through March.

“I was always like, I’m never going to push any of the boys into hockey,” he said. “I’m just going to make it really available.”

If you build it...

O’Connell was quick to point out, though, that he did not physically build the rink.

“I’m the type of guy — I just figured out last week which side of the wrench you hit the nail with,” he joked. “I’m not handy.”

Matt Brown of Matthews Ground Maintenance and Brian Wright helped excavate and paint, respectively. O’Connell has hockey connections to both Brown and Wright.

Then, he said, he had an Ontario-based company build the body of the rink.

The rink itself is a sight to behold. As soon as the barn door opens, the cold hits, a noticeable difference even in winter.

The rink takes up most of the 100-foot barn and is complete with professionally built boards and netting. It is kept so cold that the metal couplings holding the rink together are frozen over.

O’Connell said they had to remove 100 tons of materials only to replace it with 100 tons of specialty tubing buried under concrete.

His two 7-ton chillers use the tubing to remove the heat from the concrete, keeping it at a cool 20 degrees. He said the initial install was around 1,500 gallons of water.

That equals about 2 inches of ice on top of solid concrete.

“This is the beginning,” he said. “We have ideas about putting a heated changing room on, and an addition there. Maybe we have some kind of mechanized Zamboni.

“I am the Zamboni right now,” he said, pointing to a 5-foot-wide sled and laughing.

Family matters

O’Connell and his wife, Denise, have five children: Bridget, 22, Megan, 19, John, 12, Quinn, 10, and Lennan, 5.

He owns and operates Blooming Tree Wealth Management.

His passion, though, ever since he was a kid himself, is hockey.

“I had a love affair for hockey going back to when I was a teenager,” he said.

O’Connell’s resumé started in Bloomington-Normal with a youth hockey team called the Beer Nuts at the time. They are called the Sharks now.

From there, O’Connell said he played club hockey in college, but discovered that he wanted to coach rather than play.

“I’ve coached everything from mini-mites, which is like, players under 6 years old, to college and everything in between,” he said.

O’Connell then rattled off a list of hockey greats whom he has called his mentors over the years: John Sauer, late head coach for the University of Wisconsin, Bob Suter of “Miracle on Ice” fame, and Mark Johnson from that same team.

“I have had all these amazing influences in my life that just kind of helped keep that fire burning,” O’Connell said.

Now, he said, he wants to pass that on to the next generation: “I’ve got to take all this hockey knowledge that I had been building for decades and now share it with my own.”

He said he was not always prepared how to do that correctly, though.

O’Connell said his two oldest, Bridget and Megan, “taught me how to be a dad.” He said, if he had had boys first, he would have pushed too hard to live vicariously through them.

“I would have been a bad dad,” he said. “My expectations would have been too high. I would have been more about me.”

Megan did play traveling sports, he said, just not hockey.

“Through the time with Megan and her soccer, I realized I didn’t know a lot about soccer, but I knew a lot about sports. I still had something to give up to a point,” he said.

“Love the process”

O’Connell said he likes to use sports as a “pulpit” of sorts to teach life lessons that “could help you for the rest of your life,” things like healthy ethics and enjoying putting in the work, something he calls “loving the process.”

He said the culture around youth sports has changed over the years.

“I think that there’s some really obsessive things that are happening that aren’t necessarily healthy,” he said.

O’Connell waxed poetically about the sandlots of yesteryear and the unstructured nature of neighborhood children gathering to play a game “because it was fun” and not because someone made them.

“I was always sad for the kid who it seemed like it was the parents that were bringing them to the rink and not the other way around,” he said.

“Now, it’s so laid out. Yes, the coaching is better than it’s ever been,” O’Connell said. “But are we just coaching robots? Do they really love it? What are they really doing there?”

Instead of making his children work, like a job, he said he wants them to “love the process.”

“Loving the process is tapping into that true enjoyment of the game — whatever the game is that you enjoy — tapping into that joy and being present in a moment.”

It seems like he’s succeeding, he said: “My 12-year-old loves the process.”