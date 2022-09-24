Crowds bubble up for beans and cider at Clinton Apple ‘n Pork Fest

CLINTON — Clinton was frothing over Saturday with humans, ham and beans for the 54th annual Apple ‘n Pork Festival.

Volunteer Nathan Lippert was up bright and early again this year — just like in 2021 — to help prepare over 300 gallons of the event’s main culinary draw: ham and bean stew.

The food line started forming at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, he said.

“(It’s the) perfect weather where everybody wants it,” said Lippert.

Also pleased with the pleasant weather was Joey Long, director of the C.H. Moore Homestead and DeWitt County Museum, which hosts the festival as a fundraiser.

Long said ham and beans is the signature dish, and traces back to the fest’s founding with just a single kettle. And, the long lines at the bean stand show just how much people enjoy it, she added.

“A lot of families have made (it) a tradition,” Long said. “I've been coming since I was a little girl, and I always brought my children.”

She said many generations have enjoyed the festival, and it’s promising that future generations will do so as well.

That very tradition is still honored by Donna Dillon, of Canton, Georgia, who attended with her daughter Sarah Bertram and grandchildren Renley Bertram, 4, Gigi Dillon, 11, and Miles Gunter, 8. Donna Dillon said she began attending 47 years ago, and heard about the fest after moving from Chicago to Bloomington.

Dillon said they eat ham and beans at the festival, and take ham sandwiches home for dinner.

Nailing it

The gathering also simmers as a melting pot of Central Illinois culture, history and cuisine, featuring mansion tours, Abraham Lincoln impersonators and crafts makers.

Long said they had about 25 food vendors, most of which offered old-fashioned pork or apple foods. Others included apple cider floats, homemade root beer, sweet corn on the cob, and baked goods.

She noted the C.H. Moore Homestead is the centerpiece of the festival, and the proceeds made it possible to restore the structure. Long said the museum is funded entirely on admissions, donations and membership fees, “but it’s the festival that allows us to survive.”

They also booked around 250 flea market booths, she said, making it one of their highest years in some time. Vendors were selling items for home décor, furniture, antiques, crafts, art and pottery.

There were also rope-making demonstrations, using an antique machine from 1901. Festival volunteer Kraig McMath, 62, of Clinton said it’s a fun thing to do, and helps teach children how things were made in the old days, when they had to do manual labor.

“A lot of work on the farm was manual labor and this is part of it,” he said.

Terry Husted, of rural Clinton, helped run a blacksmith display showing how old nails were made. He said he likes passing on the knowledge to keep the craft going.

He heated a mild steel rod in a coal-powered forge, and then drew out the end on a square taper to make a point. Husted said after cutting it all the way around, he heated it up again, broke off the end with a nail header, and locked the tip in a pritchel hole to forge the nail head.

Husted, 68, said there were very few blacksmiths left around 50 years ago, but their numbers are growing again through several organizations.

Bob Sherman, of Springfield, hauled out a wood shaving bench that he refers to by the German term "Schnitzelbank."

Sherman said he’s been making handmade benches at the festival since 1977. He added he encountered a family that has bought 14 wood benches from him over the years.

He said his experiences have taught him how to be more proficient with woodworking.

“I learned that you don't try to force your will onto wood, because you'll lose every time,” he said.

Back by the bean stand, Rodney and Debra Harmon got their fill. The Atlanta married couple noted it’s a tradition for them, too. Rodney Harmon said his dad played in the mansion when he was a teenager.

After their meal, he said he planned to try some corn on the cob, a caramel apple, kettle corn, “and then I pass out.”

The event continues from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.