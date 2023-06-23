PEORIA — An Indianapolis woman pleaded guilty to federal charges stemming from the straw purchase of the gun used to kill Champaign police officer Chris Oberheim.

Ashantae Corruthers, 29, entered the plea to a charge of conspiracy to defraud the government by buying and transferring a gun to Darion Marquise Lafayette, 24, of Champaign, and covering up the transaction by falsely reporting to Indianapolis police that the gun had been stolen.

Corruthers faces up to 25 years in prison when she is sentenced Nov. 6. A Normal woman, 28-year-old Regina Lewis, pleaded guilty to the same charges last month.

Lafayette shot Oberheim, a former Decatur officer, on May 19, 2021.

He and another officer, Jeff Creel, had gone to a Champaign apartment complex in response to a report about a domestic disturbance and encountered Lafayette. A shootout ensued in which both officers and the suspect were shot.

Lafayette, who also died, was not legally able to buy a gun because he was a convicted felon.

He persuaded Lewis, 28, to get Corruthers to buy the gun at an Indianapolis gun store, which she did legally in November 2020, according to The (Champaign) News-Gazette.

Lewis is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 2.

